Fans have been waiting for what felt like forever, but Billie Eilish's "Everything I Wanted" music video is finally here. Originally released in November 2019, "Everything I Wanted" is a tribute to Eilish's brother and frequent collaborator, FINNEAS. As fans know, the siblings share a close relationship and practically do everything together. That's why it's no surprise the video highlights Eilish's appreciation for her bro.

Fans knew the "Everything I Wanted" music video was coming soon, but they didn't know exactly when until Eilish teased something huge on her Instagram. On Jan. 23, the 18-year-old singer took to her Instagram stories to get fans excited over the new release. "Something is coming," she wrote, followed by a set of some very suspicious emojis. Fans immediately guessed it was a new MV, and turns out, they were right.

"'everything i wanted' VIDEO OUT IN ONE HOUR EVERYWHERE," Eilish revealed shortly after, giving fans absolutely no time to prepare for what was coming. If that wasn't enough, Eilish also announced she directed the video and it co-starred FINNEAS.

Now, the video is here in all its glory, and it starts with a sweet message from Eilish. "Finneas is my brother and my best friend," the opening shot read. "No matter the circumstance, we always have and always will be there for each other," the video begins.

Check it out below.

BillieEilishVEVO on YouTube

The video shows Eilish and FINNEAS taking a late-night drive through a city. While that all seemed normal enough, the siblings then drive on a beach and and eventually into the ocean. Despite the fact that the sister-brother duo are drowning, they don't seem fazed, and even break out into a smile — presumably because they're together.

When Eilish dropped the song a few months ago, she explained she and her brother wrote the lyrics together. "FINNEAS came up with, 'As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you.' We decided to make it about our relationship and how we help each other and, like, deal with things together. It just completely, like, paved the way for the rest of the song," Eilish revealed in a November 2019 video with Beats by Dre.

Watch Eilish explain the meaning behind "Everything I Wanted" below.

Beats by Dre on YouTube

Eilish and FINNEAS are the cutest brother-sister duo, and now with the release of the "Everything I Wanted" MV, they've got a video dedicated to their unbreakable bond.