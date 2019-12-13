Harry Styles & Camille Rowe's Relationship Timeline Is Mysterious
*examines that "Cherry" voicemail for clues*
Harry Styles may have a complicated past with Kendall Jenner, but no relationship as complex as the one he has with French model Camille Rowe. The two reportedly dated for a little over a year, and despite their few public appearances together, all seemed to be going well for the pair. But then, that maybe-relationship came to an abrupt end, and it's only now that Harry Styles' Fine Line is out in the world that fans are (sort of) getting some answers about why the two split. Harry Styles and Camille Rowe's relationship timeline may not be all that exciting, but the idea that he's writing songs about Rowe certainly is. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Styles and Rowe for comment on their rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)
As private as Styles is about his dating life, he's said that many of his songs are inspired by past relationships. In one of his new tracks, "Falling," he even admits that many of his love songs are about one person in particular. "...I'm well aware I write too many songs about you," he sings, and though it's not clear that he's alluding to Rowe, here's what is clear about their reported past.