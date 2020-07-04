The saying "music never gets old, it gets better" is so true. When you think back to the tunes of the 2000s, so many songs still hit you right in the feels as if they were just released today. These 2000s song lyrics for Instagram captions show that the songs that graced the radio waves throughout the era truly stood the test of time.

If you search "Best of the 2000s" in Spotify, songs from artists like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Usher, and more will instantly pop up. Whether you're looking for an emotional breakup ballad, a power anthem, or just an easy listen, the music of the '00s definitely had something for everyone.

In the early 2000s, American Idol was at its height, giving us songs from soon-to-be No. 1 artists like Kelly Clarkson and Chris Daughtry. There was no shortage of music-making in the early and mid 2000s, and the songs still live on to this day.

Scroll down to check out all the song lyrics from the 2000s that will totally work as an Instagram caption when you're at a loss for words — even in 2020.

1. "When you left I lost a part of me." — "We Belong Together" by Mariah Carey (2005)

2. "Come back baby, please, 'cause we belong together." — "We Belong Together" by Mariah Carey (2005)

3. "Who else am I gon' lean on when times get rough? Who's gonna talk to me on the phone 'til the sun comes up? Who's gonna take your place?" — "We Belong Together" by Mariah Carey (2005)

4. "I hope you know that this has nothing to do with you." — "Big Girls Don't Cry" by Fergie (2006)

5. "Myself and I, we've got some straightenin' out to do." — "Big Girls Don't Cry" by Fergie (2006)

6. "I'm gonna miss you like a child misses their blanket, but I've got to get a move on with my life." — "Big Girls Don't Cry" by Fergie (2006)

7. "It's time to be a big girl now, and big girls don't cry." — "Big Girls Don't Cry" by Fergie (2006)

8. "Up in the club, just broke up, I'm doing my own little thing." — "Single Ladies" by Beyoncé (2008)

9. "'Cause if you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it." — "Single Ladies" by Beyoncé (2008)

10. "Don't be mad once you see that he want it." — "Single Ladies" by Beyoncé (2008)

11. "When you took my heart, that's when we fell apart, 'cause we both thought that love last forever." — "Beautiful Girl" by Sean Kingston (2007)

12. "How come I'd never hear you say 'I just wanna be with you?' Guess you never felt that way." — "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson (2002)

13. "Since you been gone I can breathe for the first time." — "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson (2002)

14. "Thanks to you, now I get what I want, since you been gone." — "Since U Been Gone" by Kelly Clarkson (2002)

15. "Be careful what you wish for, 'cause you just might get it." — "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott (2005)

16. "So let me go now, 'cause time has made me strong, I'm starting to move on." — "Too Little, Too Late" by Jojo (2006)

17. "Your chance has come and gone." — "Too Little, Too Late" by Jojo (2006)

18. "It's just too little, too late, a little too long, and I can't wait." — "Too Little, Too Late" by Jojo (2006)

19. "Who's that chick that's rockin' kicks? She's gotta be from out of town." — "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus (2009)

20. "So hard with my girls not around me. It's definitely not a Nashville party." — "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus (2009)

21. "So I put my hands up, they're playing my song, and the butterflies fly away." — "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus (2009)

22. "Noddin' my head like, yeah. Movin' my hips like, yeah." — "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus (2009)

23. When I grow up, I wanna be famous, I wanna be a star, I wanna be in movies." — "When I Grow Up" by The Pussycat Dolls (2008)

24. "I've got a cute face, chubby waist, thick legs in shape, rump shakinG both ways, make you do a double take."

25. "Oops, I did it again. I played with your heart." — "Oops!... I Did It Again" by Britney Spears (2004)

26. "Oops, you think that I'm sent from above. I'm not that innocent." — "Oops!... I Did It Again" by Britney Spears (2004)

27. "I loved deeper, and I spoke sweeter, and I gave forgiveness I'd been denying." — "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw (2004)

28. "Someday I hope you get the chance to live like you were dying." — "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw (2004)

29. "I thought if I could touch this place or feel it, this brokenness inside me might start healing." — "The House That Built Me" by Miranda Lambert (2009)

30. "Out here it's like I'm someone else, I thought that maybe I could find myself." — "The House That Built Me" by Miranda Lambert (2009)

31. "When the sun shine, we shine together, told you I'll be here forever." — "Umbrella" by Rihanna (2007)

32. "Took an oath, I'ma stick it out to the end." — "Umbrella" by Rihanna (2007)

33. "Now that it's raining more than ever, know that we'll still have each other. You can stand under my umbrella." — "Umbrella" by Rihanna (2007)

34. "You leave home, you move on, and you do the best you can." — "The House That Built Me" by Miranda Lambert (2009)

35. "I got lost in this old world and forgot who I am." — "The House That Built Me" by Miranda Lambert (2009)

36. "Look at the stars, look how they shine for you and everything you do." — "Yellow" by Coldplay (2000)

37. "I came along I wrote a song for you and all the things you do, and it was called 'Yellow.'" — "Yellow" by Coldplay (2000)

38. And his heart belongs to that sweet little beautiful, wonderful, perfect all-American girl." — "All-American Girl" by Carrie Underwood (2007)

39. "You better lose yourself in the music, the moment you own it, you better never let it go." — "Lose Yourself" by Eminem (2002)

40. "You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime." — "Lose Yourself" by Eminem (2002)

41. "You may hate me, but it ain't no lie, baby bye bye bye." — "By, Bye, Bye" by N*Sync (2000)

42. "Don't really want to make it tough, I just want to tell you that I've had enough." — "By, Bye, Bye" by N*Sync (2000)

43. "God show me the way because the Devil's tryna break me down." — "Jesus Walks" by Kanye West (2004)

44. "The only thing that I pray is that my feet don't fail me now." — "Jesus Walks" by Kanye West (2004)

45. "I'm comin' up so you better you better get this party started." — "Get This Party Started" by P!nk (2001)

46. "There's nothing else to lose. There's nothing else to find. There's nothing in the world that can change my mind." — "Hanging By a Moment" by Lifehouse (2004)