There's something eternal about being a Disney Channel kid. Although many of us don't pass the days by glueing our faces to Disney Channel anymore (or, maybe we do) our Disney heydays are unforgettable. The shows, movies, and music, have a forever place in fans' hearts, and are unforgettable. If you're anything like me, you had a tangible copy of every High School Musical soundtrack, but I completely understand if you were more of a Camp Rock person. And even if it's been a while since you visited the OG Disney discography, these 2000s Disney Channel song lyrics for Instagram captions stood the test of time.

IMO, all Disney Channel Original movies were absolute masterpieces, but there's a few flicks that really stole the show. The Cheetah Girls soundtrack held bop after bop, and, if you're anything like me, "Together We Can" had you ready to tak over the world. High School Musical was a phenomenon in and of itself, boasting a 13-song soundtrack which became the first made-for-TV movie soundtrack to top the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Many Disney Channel songs were feel-good anthems, but some took on a more serious tone. Each song was relatable in its own way, and if you're in need of some social media inspo, you're going to want to take a look at these lyrics that double as perfect Instagram captions.

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From The Cheetah Girls

1. "Are you ready for a crazy ride?" — "Together We Can"

2. "Throw ya hands up if you know that you're a star, Ya betta' stand up if you know just who you are" — "Girl Power"

3. "You can breathe in the music the city makes" — from Cheetah Girls 2's "Strut"

From High School Musical

4. "The world looks so much brighter with you by my side" — "Start of Something New"

5. "There's not a star in heaven that we can't reach" — "Breaking Free"

From Cadet Kelly

6. "I'll shoot the shot that you hear round the world, I'm a one girl revolution" — "One Girl Revolution" by Superchick

From Camp Rock

7. "You're the missing piece I need" — from "Gotta Find You"

8. "Do you know what it's like to feel so in the dark?" — from "This Is Me"

9. "We can't back down" — from Camp Rock 2's "Can't Back Down"

From Hannah Montana

10. "I'm more than just your average girl" — from "Who Said"

11. "If it were a movie, you'd be the right guy" — from "If We Were A Movie"

12. "Pop it, lock it, polka dot it" — from The Hannah Montana Movie's "Hoedown Throwdown"

From Teen Beach Movie

13. "Ride all day, we're not gonna live any other way" — "Cruisin' For A Bruisin''"

From The Lizzie McGuire Movie

14. "I would never want to miss this" — from "What Dreams Are Made Of"

From Pixel Perfect

15. "I'm not like the rest" — from "Notice Me"

From Jump In!

16. "Can't worry about what other people might say" — from "Push It To The Limit"

From Princess Protection Program

17. "We're something more than ordinary" — from "One And The Same"

From Lemonade Mouth

18. "Gotta turn the world into your dance floor" — from "Determinate"

From Zenon

19. "Open your eyes, travel the skies" — from Zenon: The Zequel's "The Galaxy Is Ours"