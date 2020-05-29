Sometimes, while trying to find new music to listen to, you accidentally rediscover old favorites you haven't heard in years. Hearing a song from a decade ago can bring back a flood of memories and make you fall in love with it all over again. Britney Spears' New "I Miss Y2K" Apple Music playlist will totally give you that same nostalgic feeling. It features a variety of artists and genres, so I'm sure you'll recognize most of the songs if not all of them. If you want to change up your playlist, Spears has got you covered with her personal music recommendations.

On Friday, May 29, Spears took over Apple Music's "I Miss Y2" playlist. Being the pop princess she is, it's no surprise Spears included the 30 biggest hits from the late 1990's and early 2000's in her rotation. From the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" and Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever" to Jennifer Lopez's "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" and Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," Spears didn't leave out a single classic.

It may be hard to believe, but many of the songs featured came out over two decades ago. If you're in disbelief it's been that long, Spears feels the same way. "I can't believe it's been 20 years since a lot of these songs came out," Spears told Apple Music.

Since Spears launched into the spotlight in the '90s as a teenager, it's no wonder the songs bring her back to her early beginnings. "For me these songs remind me of the time period when 'Oops!' came out, which was a special time for me. I hope you love them like I do," she said.

Spears credits Mariah Carey for inspiring her to become a singer herself. "Mariah is one of the main reasons I started singing... she is simply amazing. ['Always Be My Baby'] is one of my favorites by her," she revealed.

Spears said another one of her favorite artists is Beyoncé because she "really makes me want to dance." She included Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" in her playlist, as well as the Dixie Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away," which reminds Spears of "being outside" and "falling in love."

If you're feeling like taking a trip down memory lane, give Spears' playlist a listen.