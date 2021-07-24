50 Britney Spears Lyrics To Use As Empowering Instagram Captions

Britney Spears really is stronger than yesterday. Now that she’s been granted the right to choose her own lawyer for her conservatorship case, the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer isn’t holding back anymore. She’s taking a stand and fighting for agency over her own situation. It’s really empowering to see, especially for fans who have followed her since Day 1. As a member of Britney Army, you may have even seen a change in tone on her recent Instagram posts as she’s unapologetically being herself. Channel a bit of that strength in your own posts by using Britney Spears lyrics as your Instagram captions.

Your Instagram feed is where you can post whatever you want. Britney Spears knows that and has taken the opportunity to tell her critics on IG that “if [they] don't like what [they] see,” they can always unfollow her. She’s even said that while she’s still in her conservatorship with her father in charge, she’s “not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon.” So, her Instagram is the closest fans will get to seeing her perform, and your Instagram is where you can perform the way you want to as well. In fact, take a cue from Miss Spears and post that video of you doing a TikTok dance in your room or that thirst trap selfie because you know you look good. Just as Britney is taking ownership of her life, you can take a stand on your ‘Gram showing your most authentic self.

Since Britney is the inspiration behind your new empowerment, it only makes sense that you would pair some of the best Britney Spears lyrics with your snaps. Of course, there are so many iconic songs to choose from, but here are just a few Britney Spears captions to start off with depending on what mood you’re in.

For Your Strong Selfies: “I’m stronger than yesterday. Now it’s nothing but my way.” — “Stronger”

“Say hello to the girl that I am. You’re gonna have to see through my perspective.” — “Overprotected”

“I’m not a girl, don’t tell me what to believe.” — “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman”

“There is no need to protect me.” — “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman”

“You want a piece of me?” — “Piece of Me”

“I don’t need permission, make my own decisions. That’s my prerogative.” — “My Prerogative”

“Hide my tears and dry my eyes, you don’t need to see me cry.” — “Don’t Cry”

“You might think that I won’t make it on my own, but now I’m stronger than yesterday.” — “Stronger”

“Stronger than ever and I, I’m tellin’ you now don’t go knockin’ on my door.” — “Don’t Go Knockin’ on My Door”

“Jumped over drama and I landed on my feet.” — “Outrageous”

“Gotta keep goin', no stoppin' me.” — “Outrageous”

For When Dancing's What You Love: “I need to do what I feel like doing, so let me go — and just listen.” — “I’m a Slave 4 U”

“Dancing's what I love (now watch me).” — “I’m a Slave 4 U”

“Who knew she could feel so alive.” — “Brave New Girl”

“I just wanna have some fun, and I'll do it until I'm done.” — “I've Just Begun (Having My Fun)”

“Keep on dancin' 'till the world ends.” — “Till The World Ends”

“Come on get me, get me on the floor. DJ what you, what you waiting for?” — “Till The World Ends”

“There's only two types of people in the world: the ones that entertain, and the ones that observe.” — “Circus”

“We can get down like there's no one around.” — “Gimme More”

“All my people on the floor, let me see you dance.” — “Me Against The Music”

“Outrageous when I move my body.” — “Outrageous”

For Pics With Your Friends Who Will Always Be There: “We're just so pretty!” — “Pretty Girls”

“When you need someone, you just turn around and I will be there.” — “I Will Be There”

“Always and forever, you and me. That’s the way our life should be.” — “Born to Make You Happy”

“You give me strength, you give me hope.” — “One Kiss”

“I guess I need you, baby.” — “Everytime”

“You know can nobody get down like us.” — “Ooh La La”

“Do what we like, get what we want.” — “Pretty Girls”

“'Cause you're the only one within my heart.” — “Born to Make You Happy”

For Your Confident Selfies: “Baby, what you see is what you get.” — “What U See (Is What U Get)”

“My loneliness ain't killing me no more.” — “Stronger”

“You should never try to change me. I can be nobody else and I like the way I am.” — “What U See (Is What U Get)”

“History has turned the page by far.” — “The Beat Goes On”

“Here I go, on my own. I don't need nobody, better off alone.” — Stronger”

“Baby, it's time that you've see me for real.” — “Let Me Be”

“So, baby, take your chance, and show your confidence.” — “Intimidated”

“It’s Britney, bitch.” — “Gimme More”