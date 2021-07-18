Britney Went Off On Absolutely Everyone In Her Most Candid IG Message Ever

As Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle heats up, the pop star is no longer staying silent on her usually very chill Instagram account. For years, Spears’ IG has delighted (and slightly befuddled) fans with its quirky posts about fairytales and countless living-room dance sessions, but things took a turn in mid-July. With her legal battle more public than ever, Britney Spears dragged her whole family in a fiery Instagram post on Saturday, July 17 that nobody saw coming.

Spears’ fans have long known about her less-than-ideal relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, who has been the pop star’s conservator for over a decade. More recently, Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears has also come under fire, as fans accused her of not actively helping her sister when she needed support. Britney normally never addressed serious matters on her Instagram, but she made an exception on July 17, posting a fiery diatribe against her father, sister, and all her haters.

“I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” Spears wrote, snapping back at followers who don’t like the at-home dance routines she frequently shares. “And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!”

After her vow to remain off the stage for the foreseeable future, Spears took aim at her sister. “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!” Spears is referring to Jamie Lynn’s performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards, in which the younger sister sang a medley of Britney’s hits alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sofia Carson.

The specific Jamie Lynn callout came one day after Spears shared another fiery message that fans believed was clearly aimed at her sister, without ever naming her. In that post, Britney decried that “there’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support.”

After calling out her father and sister, Spears went on to give her candid thoughts on the recent documentaries about her life and career, echoing past statements that she was not a fan of them. “I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!”

She ended her message by defending her love of fairytales and dancing videos, telling her haters to simply unfollow her if they aren’t a fan.

These new super-candid Instagram messages are something of a surprise to fans, considering Spears has never been so passionately enraged on her account. A recent investigation by The New Yorker found out Spear’s social media posts are run by a vetting organization before they go live, but fans believe Spears is finally feeling confident enough to speak up about her conservatorship issues on Instagram because she was finally able to hire her own lawyer thanks to a July 14 ruling. If that’s true, then look out for Spears’ Instagram to get a whole lot spicier... but still with plenty of cute fairytale photos and fun dancing vids.