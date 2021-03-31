Britney Spears has finally broken her silence on the bombshell documentary about her life. The New York Times’ doc Framing Britney Spears was released on Feb. 5, and it had Spears' loyal fans rallying behind her in a show of support after seeing the extent of the toll fame took on her. It also drew more attention than ever to her conservatorship, which has controversially dragged on for more than 13 years and prevents Spears from controlling her $59 million fortune. Now, she's speaking out about the eye-opening film herself. Britney Spears' Instagram addressing the Framing Britney Spears documentary was a lot.

Spears' reaction to the documentary arrived by way of an Instagram video where she danced around her house to Aerosmith's "Crazy." She appeared to be having a ball, but her caption held a much more serious note.

"My life has always been very speculated. Watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" Brit began. "For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people."

She added that she has seen snippets of the documentary about her life, and they had an emotional impact on her.

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media," she wrote. "And I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in."

The pop star went on to say the release of the film made her cry for weeks on end.

"I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" she wrote. "I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness."

The film, which can be streamed on Hulu, brought the singer’s conservatorship into question more than ever. And as fans called for the end of the conservatorship, her father Jamie insisted he has her best interests at heart. A lawyer for Jamie shared a statement with CNN:

“[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship,” the statement read. “Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Through it all, Brit still seems to maintain a positive outlook on life. "I'm here to pass on kindness," she concluded her post.