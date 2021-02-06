Britney Spears has been one of the biggest names in pop culture for nearly her entire life, but recently, it's her obscure legal issues rather than her music that has become the focal point for her fans. For the past couple of years, a movement called #FreeBritney has rallied together to try to bring an end to her conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears. On Friday, Feb. 5, FX released a documentary chronicling this conservatorship, and these tweets about the Framing Britney Spears documentary highlight the newfound respect fans have for her after looking back at everything she's been through.

The FX doc, which is available to stream on Hulu, is part of an ongoing New York Times documentary series. The latest installment follows Spears' rise to fame with a specific focus on how invasive the media attention around her has been, leading up to the current #FreeBritney movement surrounding her controversial conservatorship. As discussions about mental health have become more open and understanding in recent years, there have been plenty of pieces about how the media mistreated Spears during the '90s and '00s, and the film shines a harsh light on some examples by including archival footage of interviews asking Spears invasive questions. A paparazzi photographer also revealed the full story behind that infamous umbrella moment, a much-photographed scandal that caused the media dubbed a "meltdown," but was actually the result of a relentless pap taunting Spears at a particularly low point.

The main focus of the doc is on Spears' conservatorship under her father, which was established in 2008 and gives her father legal control over her finances and personal assets. Britney has requested to remove Jamie as her conservator in recent months, but was denied by the court, further galvanizing the viral #FreeBritney movement.

After the documentary debuted, Spears became a trending topic on Twitter as fans shared their shock at everything the pop star was put through and showed her some love online.

While Spears' legal battles are not over yet, Framing Britney Spears has clearly inspired many more fans to support the pop star in 2021. Framing Britney Spears is streaming on Hulu now.