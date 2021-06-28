Fans Are Split Over Jamie-Lynn's Response To Britney's Conservatorship Testimony

Jamie-Lynn Spears has broken her silence about Britney Spears June 23 testimony regarding her conservatorship. In an emotional video shared on her Instagram Story on June 28, the pop star’s little sister shared her thoughts on Britney’s shocking testimony for the first time. However, Jamie-Lynn Spears' response to Britney's conservatorship testimony has some fans split.

Britney’s younger sister has received criticism in recent weeks for staying silent before and after her sister’s trial, which was publicly aired. In her statement, she explained her reasoning for doing so.

"I wanted to take a second to address a few things,” Jamie-Lynn began. “I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

The Zoey 101 star went on to express her love for her sister, assuring fans she only wants the best for her big sis.

"I think it's extremely clear that since the day I was born that I've only loved adored and supported my sister. This is my freakin' big sister before any of this bullsh*t. I don't care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before," she said. "I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."

You can see Jamie-Lynn’s reponse below.

"I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister," Jamie-Lynn went on to say. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after.”

The actress also stated she’s been paying her own bills since she got her start as a child star, insinuating she doesn’t need or want any of her sister’s money. “Note that. I've worked since I was 9 years old, I've paid my own bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I love and support her.”

It should be noted, however, that Jamie-Lynn does in fact have some involvement in Britney’s financials. She is reportedly at the helm of Britney's trust, according to a set of 2018 documents obtained by The Blast.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

