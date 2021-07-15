Britney Wants To Make These Major Legal Moves With Her New Lawyer

Britney Spears has been incredibly vocal about her disdain for her father throughout her legal battle to end her conservatorship. With each court appearance the pop star makes, she gets increasingly candid about the maltreatment she’s experienced, placing a majority of the blame on his shoulders. With her first public testimony, she labeled the conservatorship “abusive” and detailed the ways it has negatively impacted her life. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for any further comment on the claims in her testimony, but did not hear back.) Now, she wants to take things one step further by taking legal action against him. Britney Spears wants her dad, Jamie Spears, charged with conservatorship abuse.

According to the New York Times, on July 14, Spears got court approval to choose her own lawyer — a major win for her case. But during her court hearing, she made it clear her fight is far from over, and she won’t stop until justice is served. "I'm here to press charges. I'm angry and I will go there," the singer reportedly said in a phone call to the judge.

Spears went on to say her father has “ruined her life” while being at the helm of her finances for the past 13 years. "I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse."

AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Unlike Spears’ last hearing, her July 14 call was not broadcast publicly. However, according to New York Times reporter Liz Day, Spears was emotional and appeared to be crying. The singer told judge Brenda Penny the conservatorship is past the point of abuse at this point, and is just plain “cruelty.” Her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, was adamant her father should step down.

“One thing is clear. This is not working,” he said on the call. “There’s a real question why Jamie Spears does not voluntarily step down. Is there a conflict of interest?” he questioned. “Does anyone believe Jamie is in her best interest after what we heard?” Despite Rosengart’s statement, Jamie maintained that stepping down would not be in his daughter’s best interest.

Spears’ next hearing is set for September, and with a new lawyer in tow, it’s clear she’s not laying her armor down anytime soon. Rosengart is not only fighting to have Britney’s abuse allegations looked into, but he reportedly also wants to investigate whether the conservatorship ever should have been implemented in the first place.