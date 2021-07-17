Britney Let Loose Her Anger In An IG Post That's Not-So-Subtly About Jamie Lynn

There’s even more drama in the #FreeBritney movement, because the pop star is now speaking out online, and it’s a lot. After all the bombs that were dropped during Britney’s landmark testimony and recent statements from her family members about the ongoing conservatorship, Britney Spears posted a lengthy message directed toward a specific person. While the person went unnamed, fans think Britney Spears was slamming Jamie Lynn on Instagram, and here’s the tea.

Spears took to Instagram to unleash some pent-up anger and air some grievances on Friday, June 16. As expected, her post doesn’t name anyone, but the meaning behind it was clear. “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” reads the photo in her post. The picture already has a lot to unpack, but her caption took it even further. “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation, whatever it may be, and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!” Spears wrote.

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO,” the pop star continued.

As she vented, she pointed to someone in a not-so-subtle way, writing, “so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny,” she continued, dropping a thread of three middle finger emojis before adding, “have a good day.”

She concluded the post by writing, “PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love,” alongside some kissing emojis.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Fans immediately thought the post was about Jamie Lynn Spears due to the history, which has gotten messier and messier lately.

Jamie Lynn has been in the hot seat since rumors that she and her mother Lynne Spears were financially benefitting from the conservatorship. After fans called her out, Jamie Lynn disabled Instagram comments and finally made a statement about her sister’s conservatorship. She remarked that she didn’t feel it was her “place” to speak out until Britney had done so. Jamie Lynn also posted some cryptic Instagram Stories after Britney celebrated hiring her own lawyer on July 15.

Fans were all around ready to assume Spears’ lengthy Instagram rant was about Jamie Lynn:

Although there’s no way to prove who Spears was referring to in her Instagram post, fans think it’s clearly a diss toward Jamie Lynn.