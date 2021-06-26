Jamie Lynn Has Disabled Her Instagram Comments Following #FreeBritney Backlash

Britney stans clearly aren’t very happy with Jamie Lynn right now. After Britney Spears’ testimony asking for legal action to end her conservatorship on Wednesday, July 23, fans began noticing that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was silent about the issue. Fans touting the #FreeBritney movement across social media expressed their disapproval of Jamie Lynn’s silence, reading it as compliance or support of the conservatorship currently in place. Likely because of the negative comments flooding her social media, Jamie Lynn Spears disabled her Instagram comments shortly after Britney’s hearing, and it’s a lot.

Jamie Lynn and her mother, Lynne Spears, have both turned off the comments for their social media accounts. The comments appearing on their posts before the switch were pretty accusatory, including some #FreeBritney supporters’ suggestions that Jamie Lynn and her mother stole money from Britney. Other comments accuse the two women of assisting in the conservatorship or not offering proper support to help Britney free herself of the legal constraints.

Once fans noticed, they took to Twitter to point out Jamie Lynn disabling her comments. For example, one tweet read, “Jamie Lynn Spears is lucky she disabled her IG comments because I was coming for her. #FreeBritney.” Jamie Lynn has yet to reveal why she disabled her comments, but given the timing, the reason seems pretty clear.

Comments under Jamie Lynn’s most recent posts criticized the untimely Instagram pic she uploaded on Wednesday, June 23, which was the same day Britney gave her testimony in court. The post featured photos of Jamie Lynn standing in a corner between two doorways, alongside the caption, “my finger got smashed between these 2 doors, and I still have a bruise under my nail, but cute spot for pictures, nonetheless.”

Since 2008, Britney has been under a conservatorship. The legal action came after she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

At the recent hearing, Britney asked Judge Brenda Penny if she could address the court. During Britney’s shocking testimony, the pop star expressed her desire to take legal action against her family members, whom she claimed have reportedly benefited from the conservatorship. “I want to sue my family,” said Spears. “They should be in jail. I just want my life back.”

Her stunning testimony angered fans even further when she talked about her other claims. Some of the details the “Toxic” singer discussed showed the magnitude of her conservatorship’s reported constraints on her, including being forced to work, take lithium, and have an IUD to prevent pregnancy. “I was on tour in 2018; I was forced to do. My management said if I don't do this tour, I will have to find an attorney,” said Britney.

Britney also spoke about wanting to have another baby, but claimed her conservatorship was preventing her from doing so. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby,” she said. “I have an IUD inside of myself right now, so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out,” Britney claimed.

Fans have another reason to be suspicious of Jamie Lynn aside from the insensitive timing of her post. In August 2020, The Blast reported that it obtained legal documents from 2018 that named Jamie Lynn Spears as the trustee of Britney’s estate. The legal papers were reportedly drawn up by Britney’s co-conservators: father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew Wallet.

It’s unclear where Jamie Lynn stands when it comes to Britney’s conservatorship, but fans are definitely not happy with her, and she probably won’t be turning on her social media comments again for a while.