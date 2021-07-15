Jamie Lynn Posted Cryptic Quotes On IG After Britney Got Her Own Lawyer

Since Britney Spears broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23, interest in the ongoing legal matters surrounding the singer has reached an all-time high. With celebrities like Mariah Carey and Madonna speaking out in support of the star, it seems only reasonable that her own sister would stand by her, too. Instead, Jamie Lynn Spears posted cryptic Instagram quotes after Britney got her own lawyer, and fans aren’t surprised.

For the past 13 years, since the conservatorship battle began, Britney has been represented by Sam Ingram, a court-appointed attorney she didn’t choose. Yet on July 6, Ingram asked to resign, giving Britney a chance to ask judge Brenda Penny for permission to hire Mathew Rosengart, the lawyer Britney actually wants to represent her moving forward.

Following the judge’s approval of Britney’s request to choose her own counsel, the singer posted an Instagram video of herself literally doing cartwheels and captioned the post, “Coming along, folks ... coming along [middle finger emoji]!!!!! New with real representation today. I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me...You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans!!!! God bless you all!!!!"

On July 14, the same day Britney was granted permission to choose her own representation in court, Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, posted an inspiring quote to Instagram that read, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."

Her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, shared a series of cryptic Instagram stories, seemingly referring to Britney’s legal victory. Let’s take a look.

First in line, a black-and-white image with a quote, “Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.” A few hours later, Jamie Lynn shared another quote, this time in her own words, “Dear Lord, Can we end this bull sh#t once and for all. Amen.”

Twitter fans aren’t buying Jamie Lynn’s ambivalence, to say the least.

According to footage from the outside of the courthouse shared on social media from KNX 1070 Newsradio, Britney’s new attorney told reporters that his top priority in the casemoving forward was for the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from his role in Britney’s conservatorship. He also assured fans that he will “take a top-to-bottom look at what's happened here over the past decade."

Britney’s next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.