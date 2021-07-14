Britney Reportedly Chose A Powerful New Lawyer, But There's A Roadblock

The tides seem to be turning for Britney Spears. On July 6, Spears’ court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, requested to resign as her legal representative. Fans viewed this as a win for Spears, who expressed her desire to appoint new counsel of her choosing. This left room for new legal representation to step in, and Britney Spears has reportedly already chosen a new lawyer. However, there’s a catch in the process of switching lawyers that can’t be ignored.

Spears’ previous lawyer had represented her for the entirety of her 13-year conservatorship, so it was a big deal when he stepped down. Ingham filed the resignation paperwork two weeks after Spears’ explosive court testimony about her conservatorship on June 23.

"Samuel D Ingham III hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel," the request said.

Spears’ new lawyer of choice? Well-known Hollywood attorney Mathew Rosengart, who has also represented stars like Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, and Sean Penn. According to multiple sources who spoke with TMZ, Rosengart has not only agreed to represent Spears moving forward, but will appear remotely during a court hearing on July 14.

Rosengart has wasted no time getting the ball rolling on representing Spears, but that doesn’t mean the switch will be instantaneous. Ironically enough, Jamie Spears, the very man Spears is trying to oust from her conservatorship, has to approve of all major contracts she signs. Essentially, this means he could shoot down his daughter’s request to have Rosengart represent her. According to TMZ, Rosengart is planning to argue that Spears has a right to the lawyer of her choice, especially since this isn’t a criminal case.

Spears’ conservatorship trial updates have become a topic of global interest, especially after her court testimony, in which she labeled the conservatorship as “abusive” and claimed she was forced to stay on birth control despite wanting another child. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ representatives for comment following the testimony which was not returned.) Fans are pushing the #FreeBritney movement now more than ever, and with the world watching, hopefully Spears gets the legal counsel she deserves.