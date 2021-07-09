Madonna Said Britney's Conservatorship Violates Human Rights In A Scathing IG

Madonna is standing by her friend and long-time collaborator Britney Spears. After the “Toxic” singer broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship in a court hearing on June 23, a slew of celebrities posted messages on social media expressing their support for her, including pop icons Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, and Christina Aguilera. Now, the star’s “Me Against The Music” collaborator is taking up for her as well. Madonna's Instagram about Britney Spears' conservatorship is so passionate.

Madonna’s message arrived on Friday, July 9. “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago!” the singer wrote. “Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!” Madonna posted her statement alongside a photo of her wearing a t-shirt featuring Spears’ name.

Ever since Spears made her shocking court testimony about the alleged abuse she’s endured under her conservatorship (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for further comment on the claims in her testimony, but did not hear back), fans have been asking celebrities with huge platforms like Kim Kardashian to speak up about her situation and demand for change. Since Madonna and Spears have a long history together, fans were happy to see the “Vogue” star defend her friend.

See Madonna’s Instagram about Spears’ conservatorship below.

Instagram

In her court address on June 23, Spears called her conservatorship “abusive” because she’s reportedly been forced to stay on birth control despite wanting a baby and perform even when sick. She also accused her family of living off her conservatorship for 13 years, which has made her want to take legal action against them.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. It is not good for my heart.”

As Spears’ conservatorship battle continues, fans hope to see more celebrities stand up to support her.