Britney Spears Fans Are Calling On Kim K To Help #FreeBritney

A number of celebrities have spoken out in support of Britney Spears following her June 23 court hearing, but one of the most-followed celebrities, Kim Kardashian, has stayed silent. The reality star undoubtedly has one of the most influential voices in pop culture, which has led fans to wonder why she has yet to stand behind the #FreeBritney movement. Now, Twitter is flooding with messages from Britney Spears fans who want Kim Kardashian to #FreeBritney.

It seemed like every major female figure in Hollywood has thrown their support behind the #FreeBritney movement. Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Mariah Carey, and more made their voices heard by taking to social media with passionate tweets and Instagram posts. However, when they realized Kim K was missing from the mix, they did some digging. Fans on Twitter think there may be politics involved in the situation, which could have contributed to Kardashian’s decision to stay silent.

As one fan pointed out, an agent involved in Spear’s conservatorship, Lou Taylor, also appears to work for the KarJenner family. “I was looking at California LLCs and noticed that Lou Taylor works for both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West,” one fan tweeted. “Lou is listed as their ‘Registered Agent’ and the address on file is that of Tri Star... no wonder why Kim doesn’t speak about Britney’s conservatorship.”

Sure, fans could be reading into the situation too much, and Kardashian’s #FreeBritney post will be arriving any second now. Until it does, fans on Twitter will be pleading for her support.

“If Kim K can get Britney out of this sh*t legally....i might have to stan,” one tweet read.

“Ok I’ve been a Kim K stan for a while but where is she on Free Britney???!” another fan tweeted.

Kardashian has been hard at work studying for the baby bar exam, and some fans were convinced she’s going to put her legal skills to the test to help Spears. “Okay but how amazing would it be if Kim K actually freed Britney with her legal skills. That would be a story,” one person wrote.

Kardashian hasn’t publicly made a statement on #FreeBritney just yet, but fans definitely have their eyes peeled.