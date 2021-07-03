A New Investigation Confirmed Britney's IG Posts Are Run By A Team

There’s another twist in the conservatorship case that’s got the #FreeBritney up in arms. Following Spears’ landslide testimony at her hearing on June 23, other details have come to light, including that Britney Spears’ Instagram posts are vetted by a team. The Britney Army has long suspected her IG posts were not completely her own, and the revelation is a bit shocking.

In a Saturday, July 3 investigative article, The New Yorker revealed some details to the public, including the status of Spears’ involvement with her Instagram account. The publication reported that “running the business of Britney had become routine: every Thursday at noon, about ten people responsible for managing Spears’ legal and business affairs, public relations, and social media met to discuss merchandise deals, song-license requests, and Spears’ posts to Instagram and Twitter.”

The article revealed Spears has some hand in drafting her IG posts but doesn’t upload them herself. According to Spears’ management, the singer writes her own posts before uploading them to a company that handles her social media accounts called CrowdSurf. Once they’re uploaded, most are approved, but “in rare cases, posts that raise legal questions have been deemed too sensitive to upload,” the article detailed. A member of Spears’ team also reportedly told the publication that “She’s not supposed to discuss the conservatorship.”

Unfortunately, that makes yet another freedom taken from Spears, who has been under her conservatorship for 13 years, since 2008. Despite the conservatorship, Spears has headlined a global tour, released four albums, and performed a four-year Las Vegas residency — all without having control over her money or personal life.

During the mind-blowing hearing, Britney’s testimony shook the internet as she asked to take legal action against her family members, with serious claims that they’ve benefited monetarily from the legal arrangement. “I want to sue my family,” said Spears. “They should be in jail. I just want my life back.”

Some of the claims Spears made was that she’s been forced to work, take lithium pills that clouded her mind, and keep an IUD in, despite her desire to have more children. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” she said. The singer continued, claiming her conservatorship forced her to keep it in: “I have an IUD inside of myself right now, so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out.”

Meanwhile, some of her family members accused of taking financial advantage of the situation have released their own statements. Among them is her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who responded to Britney’s testimony five days afterward. Her father, Jamie Spears, claimed it was a campaign conspiracy, while her mother, Lynne Spears, reportedly told The New Yorker in June that she had “mixed feelings about everything.”

On Wednesday, July 30, a judge denied Spears’ request to remove her father Jamie from the conservatorship as co-conservator.

Although the legal battle is still a process, the #FreeBritney movement is still hoping to see Spears free of her conservatorship ASAP.