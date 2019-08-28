28 Instagram Captions For Fall Dates & Having A Gourd Time With Bae

If you asked for my honest opinion, I'd say that summer lovin' has nothing on fall feelings. Sure, the movies aren't totally wrong. There is something to be said about a romantic night at the beach with s'mores and a colorful sunset. But I strongly believe going for hikes in the mountains and walks through apple orchards are better. That's why I'm giving you a bunch of Instagram captions for fall dates and having a gourd time with bae.

Believe it or not, autumn is basically here. The leaves are getting ready to change colors and the weather app on your phone is probably showing temperatures around 70 degrees. Whether you're ready for it or not, the menus at your favorite coffee shop are about to change too, and debut their latest hot drinks with cinnamon twists and pumpkin-flavored drizzles. Your significant other is going to ask you what you want to dress up as for Halloween, and you'll have to start scrolling through Pinterest for new and exciting ideas.

Are you ready for the pumpkins, corn mazes, and photo shoots in your oversized flannels? I sure hope so. The football games need avid sports fans like you and your bae, and grabbing a freshly-made sandwich at the farmers market is a date idea you can't ignore. When the fair comes to your city or town, you have to ride the Ferris wheel and win a stuffed animal from an arcade game for your #lover too.

I know it sounds like a lot of planning, but it'll be well-worth the fun and new memories to come. Plus, I've got you covered with the 28 Instagram captions you need for your romantic and really fun dates. Say goodbye to summer lovin' and hello to fall-ing deeply in love.

1. "I never met a pumpkin I didn't like."

2. "Sweater weather is better with you."

3. "She probably stole my flannel."

4. "Hey there, hot-tea."

5. "Sweet like a caramel drizzle."

6. "Spice, spice baby."

7. "Do more cozy things."

8. "I know it's going to sound corny, but I think you're really great."

9. "I goat you, always."

10. "Autumn leaves and kisses, please."

11. "Do you want to be the apple to my pie?"

12. "Going on fall dates for the 'Gram."

13. "So many of my smiles begin with autumn and you."

14. "Thanks for always creepin' it real."

15. "If you were a ghost, you would still be my boo."

16. "We go together like pumpkin spice and lattes."

17. "Orange you glad you get to spend this fall with me?"

18. "Every hour is golden when I'm with you."

19. "Stay in your autumn magic, babe."

20. "You are amazing, right down to the (apple) core."

21. "Life's scary. Find your boo."

22. "Let's live apple-y ever after."

23. "You stole a peach of my heart."

24. "Picked a good one with you."

25. "I love you and fall most of all."

26. "Enjoying the ride."

27. "We've been dreaming of October."

28. "Thankful for you and our date nights."

Did you find a caption or two that stole a peach of your heart? Sweet! You're ready to start making plans with your significant other for the best season ever. You're ready to carve pumpkins, eat caramel-flavored popcorn at the fair, and make memories amongst the changing leaves. I'd even dare to say you're ready to pop in a Halloween-inspired movie like Hocus Pocus or Halloweentown and get cozy with your boo.

No matter what you decide to do, I bet it'll be a gourd time filled with laughs, love, and lots of silly moments. I'll be looking out for those sweet fall date pics on Instagram, OK?