If we're being honest, there are so many reasons why I love fall. It's the time of the year when my kitchen smells like homemade apple pie, and my favorite mugs are filled with hot cider that has a little bit of cinnamon on top. My weekends are spent going on road trips on the East Coast, and adventures to cozy cabins with my best friends. It's hard not to love the way the leaves change, and take pictures in golden hour in corn mazes, sunflower fields, and Ferris wheels. If you're in the same boat as me, then you need some Instagram captions for fall selfies, because this season looks straight-up beautiful on you.

Seriously, the way the sunshine glistens in your hair and the pumpkins glow in your eyes is magical. Your face lights up every time you put on your go-to flannel or buy an oversized sweater that'll pair perfectly with your new pair of jeans. When you do autumn-themed activities like carving a Jack-o'-lantern, going to a local farmers market, or roaming around a haunted house, the whole world can tell that you're having the time of your life. It's only #necessary that you capture those moments and put them on social media, so you can look back on them later on.

Personally, I would take a few clever pictures with pumpkins or colorful leaves in front of my face, and then edit them with the best preset packs of the season. I would use a filter that makes the reds, yellows, and rich oranges look as saturated as a sunset, and the rows of apple trees look like a sea of happiness and good vibes. Then, I would post those pics on Instagram with one of these 28 captions for fall selfies. Want to join me?

1. "I'm made of pumpkin spice and everything nice."

2. "I love flannels and selfies in the fall most of all."

3. "Hocus pocus, to get the perfect selfie you need to focus."

4. "Doin' fall things for the 'Gram."

5. "Living in golden hour when it's fall."

6. "It's officially fall-themed selfies season."

7. "But first, take a selfie and document the fall."

8. "Do you wanna peach of me?"

9. "So many of my smiles begin with autumn."

10. "Break out the sweaters and selfie filters."

11. "October looks so beautiful on you."

12. "I've got sunshine, my pumpkin latte, and lots of good feelings."

13. "Be the person who just filled their camera roll with fall selfies."

14. "And so, the season of pumpkins and spooky selfies begins."

15. "Sweet like apple cider and cinnamon doughnuts."

16. "Happiness is apple cider doughnuts and good lighting."

17. "I'm the cutest pumpkin in the patch."

18. "Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's pumpkin spice." — A take on the Maybelline slogan

19. "I love taking selfies more than pumpkin spice in the fall."

20. "Just a general life update: it's fall and I'm so happy."

21. "These are the fall days we live for."

22. "Do you want to be the apple to my pie?"

23. "You either love pumpkin season, or you're wrong."

24. "Find me where the fall things are."

25. "Stay in your fall magic, babe."

26. "Hey there, hot-tea."

27. "I've got all the heart eyes for autumn."

28. "In an autumn state of mind."

I know it's going to sound corny, but this season really does look so sweet and beautiful on you. It's like you were made to live in a world filled with pumpkin spice, fair rides, and lots of sweaters. I like to think that other people look at my Instagram account and think the same thing about me — that I belong amongst the pumpkin patches and the mugs of hot cider.

Either way, I'll be right there with you taking lots of selfies and sending out heart eyes to autumn. It's that time of the year, and we need to document our great love affair with fall.