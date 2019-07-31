5 Clever Pumpkin Pics To Take For Instagram That You'll Totally Fall In Love With

It might sound a little cheesy, but when the leaves turn vibrant shades of red, yellow, and orange, and the temperature drops below 80 degrees, your heart fills with joy. You rush outside in the morning with a warm mug of coffee and an oversized sweater, and smile brighter than the sun. The air smells like cinnamon, and the farmers markets down the road are open and bustling. As far as you're concerned, this is what happiness is made of. TBH, I couldn't agree more, and that's why I want to give you some clever pumpkin pics to take for Instagram that you'll totally fall in love with.

It's time to celebrate your favorite time of the year on social media, and show off your love for pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts, and hay rides. It's time you go on a cozy weekend trip with your BFFs that requires unplugging, taking a drive into the dreamy mountains, and making s'mores by the campfire. In my personal opinion, I think you should go to a football game or a local orchard to pick apples, and start ordering pumpkin-flavored lattes from your go-to coffee shop, too.

Then, when Halloween rolls around, you can throw a big party at your place or go out to the bar. It's never too early to prep your heart and feed for fall with these five clever pumpkin pics.

1. The "Taking Lots Of Gourd-geous Selfies" Pic Luke Mattson/Stocksy If someone scrolled through your camera roll on your phone at any given moment, they might find some selfies. They'd see the #OOTD mirror pics you took this morning, and the silly snaps you sent to your BFF and then saved. What can you say, you love striking a pose and finding the good lighting wherever you go. I don't blame you. But, I also think there's always room for even more creativity when it comes to selfies, especially when you're chilling in a pumpkin patch in the peak of fall. I think you can pose with the squashes and bails of hay, and even pick up a pumpkin for a shot or two. If you do pick one up, hold it in front of your face while your bestie works the angles. It'll make for one of the most gourd-geous selfies ever. I pinky promise.

2. The "Sending Kisses And Pumpkin Wishes" Pic Shutterstock When you're having photo shoots with your bestie, you always hit your go-to poses. There's the peace sign, the candid laugh, and the hair flip. My personal favorite is the smooch you send to the lens for the sweetest and happiest pics, like, ever. It's my favorite because it radiates positivity and spreads the good vibes on Instagram. In addition, it makes your followers want to leave you a like and comment with a bunch of heart emojis or messages like, "Oh my gosh, cute!" This fall, work that pose with a pumpkin and maybe a pair of ghost-printed socks. It'll show the world you love fall and being creative — a whole pumpkin-flavored latte.

3. The "Orange You Glad It's Fall" Pic HOWL/Stocksy As much as you love summer and walking outside without a jacket on, you always fall hard for fall. You're ready to ditch the long lines at the ice cream truck and the traffic that stretches down to the beach on the weekends. Even trading your bathing suits in for sweatshirts sounds, well, amazing. When you think about roaming around the apple orchards and picking out a pumpkin for your apartment, your heart grows a little bit bigger. That's why I think you should take an "orange you glad it's fall" pic in the next few months, and put yourself amongst the hues of the season. To capture this picture, simply lay with the pumpkins in the field and have your bestie take a picture from above, or snap a selfie with caramel-dipped apples, corn stalks, and other items from the farm stand surrounding you. It'll tell your followers that you're here for the pies, leaves, and boos.

4. The "Having A Gourd Time" Pic Chelsea Victoria/Stocksy Your bucket list for this upcoming fall may be lengthy. You want to go on adventurous trips with your BFFs, check out the local hiking trails, and make a jack-o'-lantern or two. You want to bake the best apple pie with your roomie and find the coziest flannel at a thrift shop. To some, your goals may seem too ambitious, but I believe you'll be able to check off every single item on your list, and have a gourd time while doing it. In addition, I strongly believe you'll fill your camera roll with sweet pics, particularly of you and your BFFs giggling in a pumpkin patch. They'll be totally candid and inspired, and speak to the passion for adventure in your soul. Most importantly, they'll be perfect for the captions for farm pictures you've already gathered up. What more could you ask for?