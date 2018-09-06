You know it's fall when you see the hashtag, #sweaterweather. In that moment, you realize the world has come to terms with the end of summer and is ready to snuggle up. Girls from campus or around your office are posting pictures in pumpkin patches, and talking about their apple picking plans. So, inevitably, you get on board and start thinking about cute pictures you could get in your flannel, or throwing up the fall leaves. What will fit in with your feed? Let's be honest: It's all about creating an aesthetic, and the best fall presets for Instagram are here — just in time for your seasonal photo shoot.

Going to the corn maze and the fall fair has become a tradition amongst you and the girls. You get to the ticket booth, grab some cotton candy, and wander around a field that's designed for getting lost. Throughout your adventures, you snap some pictures with your camera and tell your bestie to throw a peace sign toward the sky. The Ferris wheel really makes such a bright and beautiful background, especially in that pink sky.

When you get home, you pull out your laptop and favorite editing programs. Out of all your friends, you're the artsy one. You put a lot of effort into your 'Gram, and have fine-tuned your photography skills. But, over the past few months, you discovered that Lightroom presets make the process much easier. These five are everything, for you and your #sweaterweather pics.

1 Jaci Marie Presets One of my favorite bloggers, Jaci Marie Smith, is straight #goals. This girl travels all over the world, cuddles her cute new pup, and comes up with the dreamiest content. So, you know that her preset pack will seriously take your Instagram to the next level. Essentially, her style is very warm and cozy, which is perfect for fall. Her edits pull out the oranges, pinks, and yellows in a photo, right on trend with the "golden glow." Applying this preset to your pictures, will make it seem like you're living life in a constant golden hour, even when it starts to become winter. It may even make those oversized sweaters look extra comfy, too.

2 Tezza Presets A hint of vintage, a sprinkle of golden hour, and just bit of a #moodygram — that's what the Tezza preset pack is all about. This blogger, traveler, musician, and stylist is all over the 'Gram. She's sporting trendy outfits on the stairs to the subway station, and posing with the palm trees of the West Coast. Where in the world will she be next? Truth is, you don't always look at fall as a time to travel. But, editing your pictures with one of these presets will inspire your followers (and possibly you, as well) to jet-set around the world. They'll underexpose an image, and brighten up the colors for a fierce pop on your feed. Get the picture?

3 Sam Landreth Presets Sam Landreth on YouTube Your earthiest pictures will get an upgrade with Sam Landreth's presets. The pack includes four different filters — three that can be used for various lighting arrangements, and one that's black and white. When you add them to your photos from a pumpkin patch, or maybe a fall hike, you're left with something beautiful and simple for your feed. Let's be honest: As much as you love the 'Gram, it can be overwhelming at times. Some bloggers and influencers create such amazing content, that at times your own life feels a bit boring. Remember that there's always a lot going on behind the lens, and show your followers an easier version of social media with presets that are perfect for every day life.

4 DoYouTravel X GypseaLust Presets DoYouTravel Presets on YouTube The iconic travel duo, Jack Morris (@doyoutravel) and Lauren Bullen (@gypsea_lust), have been curating their preset packs for a while now. Every trip that they take around the world results in a set of filters that is perfect for when you visit that place. (I'm assuming that just about everything and everywhere is on your bucket list?) Basically, all the work has been done for you, which is ideal when you'd rather focus on living your life. This fall, you and your best friends are planning all sorts of activities. There won't be much time to prep a post, let alone come up with some cute captions for Instagram. Simply, purchase their Essentials Collection and watch the fall leaves become so much more vibrant, or use the Fashion Collection to bring out the teals and cozy whites in your sweater. Easy peasy, am I right?