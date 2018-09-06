36 Cute Captions For Fall Pictures With Your Best Friend, Because She's Your Boo

She's the pumpkin spice to your latte, and the sweater to your weather. She's the only person that you'd willingly share your cotton candy with, even if she didn't ask before stealing a bite. There's not a day that goes by where you don't feel lucky to have such a sweet person in your life. I mean, you've found a girl that understands your love for pumpkin patches and all things autumn. (Oh my gourd! You thought you were the only one.) Now, throughout these next few months, you two will be going on seasonal adventures and needing some cute captions for fall pictures with your best friend. The entire world needs to know that she's your boo.

The leaves might be changing, but your friendship is going to be like this forever. Even when there's some distance, because you moved to a different city or went away to college, you can still count on your bestie being there. You'll get a care package in the mail with all of your favorite candies and treats. She went to the best spot for cider donuts, and was sure to send you a few, along with a couple packets of cinnamon tea. Does it get any better than this?

Seriously, your relationship with your best friend isn't just a bunch of hocus pocus. She's there in the summer when you want to go to the lake, or make s'mores by a campfire on a chilly September night. All you need is one of these 36 cute captions for your upcoming fall pictures. News flash for your followers: She's your everything this season, too. Your "boo," if you will.

1. "If you were a ghost, you would still be my boo." —Unknown

2. "Bow down witches." —Unknown

3. "Break out the sweaters." —Unknown

4. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." —Unknown

5. "Just creepin' it real." —Unknown

6. "Thankful for you and mashed potatoes." —Marisa Casciano

7. "At this point our blood type is pumpkin spice." —Unknown

8. "I never met a pumpkin I didn't like." —Unknown

9. "Sweater weather, crunchy leaves, and pumpkin spice everything." —Unknown

10. "She probably stole my flannel." —Unknown

11. "We've been dreaming of October." —Unknown

12. "If you've got it, haunt it." —Unknown

13. "I hope there are days when you fall in love with being alive." —Unknown

14. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." —F. Scott Fitzgerald

15. "But we love fall, most of all." —Unknown

16. "Fall in love with as many things as possible." —Unknown

17. "We will be friends forever, just you wait and see." —Winnie the Pooh

18. "Are we tall enough to ride this ride?" —Unknown

19."Cotton candy skies and my best friend by my side." — Marisa Casciano

20. "Dreams and friendships taste like cotton candy." —Unknown

21. "All you need is cotton candy and me." —Unknown

22. "Great pumpkin believers." —Unknown

23. "Is it time to go to the pumpkin patch, yet?" —Unknown

24. "Picked a good one with you." —Unknown

25. "She's the apple of my eye." —Unknown

26. "You are amazing, right down to the (apple) core." —Unknown

27. "Cutest apples in the orchard." —Unknown

28. "And they lived apple-y ever after." —Unknown

29. "You just got spooked." —Unknown

30. "Trick or treat yo' self." —Unknown

31. "Witching you a very haunted Halloween." —Unknown

32. "Say boo and scary on." —Unknown

33. "Always match your heels to your broom." —Unknown

34. "Sweet like candy and caramel apples." —Unknown

35. "We go together like butter and popcorn." —Unknown

36. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." —Oscar Wilde

You have to admit, that Pumpkin Spice Latte and the caramel apples from your local orchard have some serious competition this fall. Your best friend is just so sweet, and you're #wicked excited to have her around. Together, you'll hit up the fair and ride the Ferris wheel. Having a photo shoot in flannels and oversized sweaters is also on your mind. When all is said and done, you'll post a picture to social media. Your feed just got a bit spooky because you're showing off your true boo.