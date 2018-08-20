36 Cute Captions For Best Friends Who Are In It For The Long Haul

Can you caption such cuteness? Let's be honest: It's hard to find the words to describe you and your best friend. You two are like peanut butter and jelly, and have been partners-in-crime since day one. Everybody always assumes you're a package deal, because one never goes anywhere without the other. (There was one time you had to walk into a barbecue without your bestie, and you've truly never felt so lost in your life.) Your Instagram is basically a big dedication to your friendship, and you're quickly running out of cute captions for best friends. Take a deep breath, prep your post, and thank me later for gathering up some good ones.

You were the girls who had matching bracelets growing up. She had the half that said "best" and you had the other that said "friends." Nowadays, you're not really sure where that staple in your wardrobe went. But, the feeling behind it is still stronger than ever. Together, you've faced your first relationships and embarrassing moments that seemingly never end. Thank goodness this friendship is meant to stay strong for the long haul.

At one point, you joked about growing old together and causing a ruckus over a game of shuffleboard. You'll still cheers your mimosas and reminisce on all the memories you're making now. OK, enough with the sap — you know how cute you are. Now, you just need a handful of captions to spread that message all over social media.

1. "You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever." —Unknown

2. "True friends are never apart. Maybe in distance, but never at heart." —Unknown

3. "Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates, and guys are just people to have fun with." —Sex and the City

4. "Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do." — Jordy Daniel

5. "You're the 'she' to my 'nanigans.'" — Unknown

6. "Keep calm and love your best friend." — Unknown

7. "Always better together." — Unknown

8. "No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." — Unknown

9. "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first." — Unknown

10. "There's no 'we' in fries." — Unknown

11. "Stay close to people who feel like sunlight." —Unknown

12. "Hella heart eyes for you." — Unknown

13. "You're the avocado to my toast." — Unknown

14. "I'm so happy you were born." — Unknown

15. "Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more." — Unknown

16. "Life was meant for good friends and great adventure." —Unknown

17. "We're just peachy." — Unknown

18. "The uglier the Snapchat, the closer the friendship." — Unknown

19. "Here's to the nights that turned into mornings, and the friends who turned into family." — Unknown

20. "Two friends on a perfect day." — Unknown

21. "Find your tribe, love them hard." — Unknown

22. "A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself." — Heidi Wills

23. "If you are lucky enough to find a weirdo, never let them go." —Unknown

24. "Friends: Have less, but the best." — Unknown

25. "Life's a journey, to find the people weird like you." — Atticus

26. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

27. "I'm only me when I'm with you." — Taylor Swift

28. "Surround yourself with inspiring beings." — Unknown

29. "Going our own way." — Unknown

30. "You are gold, solid gold." — Unknown

31. "In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips." — Salman Rushdie

32. "You make me laugh even when I don't want to smile." — Unknown

33. "I knew when I met you an adventure was going to happen." —Winnie the Pooh

34. "Don't ever let me do stupid things alone." — Unknown

35. "I'd go out of my way, just to make sure you're OK" — Unknown

36. "And 'til the end, you're my very best friend." — Unknown

You and your bestie have come up with your signature poses. Sometimes you go for the piggyback picture, or take a cute (not-so-candid) candid. You'll pretend to laugh for the camera before blowing a kiss and calling it a day.

Together, you go through the photos on your camera roll and pick out your favorite ones. You mutually squeal over the selfie and then start prepping your post with the preset packs you bought from your favorite bloggers. The caption is just the cherry on top of the cuteness, but still important to your social media game. It was hard to find the words to describe such an amazing friend. Here's to many more 'Grams with this girl. After all, you'll be together forever.