A proud member of the anti-social club and witty comeback queen, Stevie Budd is a Schitt's Creek character who's full of witty and hilarious remarks. You can't help but laugh at her jokes every time you marathon the series. Just like Stevie, you love a bottle of red wine and doing what you want. To channel your inner sassiness, use these Stevie Budd Schitt's Creek quotes for Instagram captions that are as snarky and sarcastic as you.

You can totally relate to Stevie's love for staying in and around a familiar environment. A selfie of you at home with your favorite glass is an easy way to give off major Stevie vibes — especially when it's paired with one of her classic one-liners. Or, you can snap a pic of you and your best side-eye for a whole #mood to go along with one her sassy quips. To really get into the Stevie spirit, you could even don a flannel shirt and blue jeans and really get into character.

Your followers will LOL over how well you pull off this fan favorite from Schitt's Creek. While the wardrobe may be simple, your post will totally earn the Rose family seal of approval. Pair your pics with any of these Stevie Budd Schitt's Creek quotes for Instagram captions that are sassy AF.

Netflix

1. "I want to hit the pawn shop before it closes."

2. "I don't think I've ever heard you use the word courage before outside of criticizing people's style choices."

3. "That would make my job very boring."

4. "I'm wearing my maroon plaid hoodie. And I'm feeling very uncomfortable."

5. "Because you're having boyfriend issues and this is my reluctant attempt to try and be supportive."

6. "I got these on a clearance rack at Target."

7. "Now is this look comfortable for you, or uncomfortable?"

8. "Because I enjoy my own company more."

9. "I've been meaning to have my family portrait airlifted in..."

10. "Um, I'm just wondering when the Bellinis are coming out?"

11. "This is clearly a high stake situation."

Netflix

12. "My car is worth less than your pants."

13. "You regret that embarrassing photos of you aren't online?"

14. "But it's such a great place to live."

15. "Can I help you?"

16. "Sometimes I forget what life was like before I knew you."

17. "Yeah, I'm pretty amazing."

18. "I didn't get you a present."

19. "They do give me a small weekly stipend for hanging out with you."

20. "I do what I want."

21. "I'm incapable of faking sincerity."

22. "Nice golf shot!"

23. "You're only this happy when you have gossip or there's something in the news about Oprah?"

24. "Is that a bug bite or a little mouth-shaped sunburn?"

25. "I'm only doing this because you called me rude, and I take that as a compliment."