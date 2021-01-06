From tears of laughter to hilarious disagreements, David Rose and Stevie Budd are the ultimate besties. Just like the Schitt's Creek duo, you and your BFF likely spend countless hours LOLing at one another, being sarcastic, and making many lasting memories. After sharing funny GIFs from the show with one another, consider sending your bestie one of these David and Stevie moments from Schitt's Creek that are relatable AF.

Even after re-watching the series for the hundredth time, you and your BFF can't stop cry-laughing over Stevie giving David another reality check. Sometimes, you can't even believe how you and your soulmate have moments just like the TV pair, like when David needs Stevie to kill the bug in his room. To make your friend laugh in delight, send them an epic David and Stevie moment from Schitt's Creek that you two have accidentally recreated.

You may even find a David and Stevie moment you haven't acted out yet, and can use these clips as inspo in your next FaceTime with your BFF. Record yourself and your bestie lip-syncing to a David and Stevie scene for a comical TikTok to give your followers something to laugh about. Because your bestie is the Rose to your Budd, you know they'll get a kick out these David and Stevie moments from Schitt's Creek.

1. This "You've Won" Scene Is Such A Heart-To-Heart Your bestie always knows how to cheer you up. They'll lend a shoulder to cry on or a much-needed hug for times when Schitt gets so real. You and your number one might picture yourselves in this scene where David and Stevie have a heart-to-heart, and it's obvious how much they love and support one another.

2. This Moment Is The Epitome Of Knowing Your Bestie Better Than They Know Themself Sometimes, no matter how much you might try to conceal, a true friend just knows when you're hiding something. In this scene, for example, David couldn't admit his feelings for Patrick, but his BFF Stevie already knew. Your bestie gets you just as much as Stevie gets David, and vice versa, so send them this scene from the show right now for some smiles.

3. This Moment Is All About Moral Support You and your BFF couldn't stop laughing over David's fear of the bug in his room. Whether you're a little bit Stevie or a little bit David, you offer up moral support to your bestie always, even if that means LOLing while they're struggling over a bug lurking about in their room.

4. This Scene Is All About Cleaning Up One Another's Messes Best friends are there through the thick and the thin. You, like David, are there for your bestie after their hard days. After watching this clip of David cleaning Stevie's messy room, you'll remember all the times you and your bestie have cleaned up each other's messes, however messy they are.

5. This Scene Is About Trusting And Needing Your BFF During Major Life Moments BFFs make the perfect maids of honor, and that's exactly what Stevie is for David. Similarly, you and your best friend share every major life moment with each other. When you and your bestie rewatch this scene of Stevie planning David's bachelor party, you won't be able to stop laughing over how ridiculous David's demands are, knowing you would always accommodate all your friend's wishes just as mush as Stevie does.

6. This Scene Screams, "Besties Who Dream Together, Stay Together" You and your BFF talk about your futures together often, inventing scenarios in your head and sharing your wildest dreams. You'll both totally nod your heads in agreement when you watch this clip of David and Stevie planning their imaginary wedding.

7. This Moment Gives Fashion Advice, Or Lack Thereof When you have a problem, you go to your best friend for advice. Hopefully, your bestie is more helpful than Stevie is when David asks for fashion tips. Either way, you and your confidant will be reminded of hitting each other up for an outfit check when you LOL over this scene from the show.