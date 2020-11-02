There are so many reasons to love Schitt's Creek, from the quirky characters and hilarious scenes, to the totally quotable lines. While every member of the Rose family has their many moments to shine, it's the David moments that truly have you LOLing. For that reason alone, you need some Schitt's Creek David quotes to show the world how much you wish he was your BFF. The iconic words from your fave character will catch all the LOLs and likes on your next Insta.

If there's one thing that's for certain about Schitt's Creek, it's that you never really know what's going to happen next. (Spoiler alerts ahead.) Shitt's Creek fanatics have watched David start a new business, meet the love of his life, and rock some pretty amazing sweaters. He does it all while staying lovable, hilariously relatable, and oh-so sarcastic, which leads to these 25 David Rose quotes.

Channel some of that David energy in your life and use one of his memorable lines to caption your next fashion #OOTD, or find a sweet quote for a couple's selfie with the Patrick to your David. You could even use your fave line from the show just to caption a pic of you and your roomies marathon-watching the show again on Netflix. Whatever you end up posting, a David quote will fold in nicely (much better than the cheese).

Netflix

1. "Excuse me, I haven't bedazzled anything since I was 22."

2. "I like the wine, and not the label."

3. "I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year."

4. "I'm trying very hard not to connect with people right now."

5. "Very uninterested in that opinion."

6. "I don't want this job."

7. "I'm starting to feel like I'm trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric here."

8. "Someone brought room temperature vodka."

9. "The idea of me life coaching another human being should scare you... a lot."

10. "You know, being approachable isn’t that important anyway. The Queen hasn’t smiled since the ’70s, and her birthdays are still very well attended."

11. "Okay, well, movies aren't always right, all right? You'll learn that later in life."

12. "I have never heard someone say so many wrong things, one after the other, consecutively, in a row."

Netflix

13. "I would hardly call myself an expert on this subject, and by subject, I mean genuine human emotion, so I am just going to tell you what I know."

14. "I am suffering romantically right now."

15. "I'm obsessed with this."

16. "That's a real quick no."

17. "It's my birthday."

18. "Oh, you just watch a season of 'Girls' and do the opposite of what they do."

19. "I'm gonna need a stiff drink to get through this."

20. "Funky is a neon t-shirt you buy at an airport gift shop next to a bejeweled iPhone case. This is luxury."

21. "Like Beyoncé, I excel as a solo artist and my mom dressed me well into my teens!"

22. "I'm sorry but I know what looks correct. And this situation looks incorrect!"

23. "I have asked you thrice."

24. "What does 'fold in the cheese' mean?"

25. "In case you didn't know, I'm wildly popular. Some might even venture to call me beloved."