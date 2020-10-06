If you have a Netflix account, you've probably already marathon-watched their series, Emily in Paris. Starring Lily Collins, Emily in Paris has everything you've been looking for in a new TV show, including a dreamy Paris backdrop, chic street style, and hilarious office moments. Not to mention, the love triangles, delicious French pastries, and an inspiring social media presence. Just like Emily, you might love to document your daily adventures on your feed, which is why these Emily in Paris quotes for Instagram captions will come in handy.

Whether Emily's eating a chocolate croissant, sitting by herself in a quaint café, or posing with a fresh bouquet of roses, this social media queen is constantly posting on Insta throughout each episode. Since her job and forté is marketing and social media, Emily knows a thing or two about what makes up a clever Insta post. That's what makes her the perfect guide, and these 30 quotes from the series absolutely perfect for your feed, too. This list features a blend of actual quotes from the show and the captions Emily uses for her posts.

They're perfect for when you want to treat yourself to a fresh bouquet of flowers at home, or made a perfect batch of croissants. Be sure to get yourself a classic camera phone case similar to Emily's ($50, casetify.com) in the series, so you can create the full vibe. And if you're rewatching Emily in Paris while patiently waiting for another season, caption away your feels.

Netflix

1. "I feel like Nicole Kidman in 'Moulin Rouge.'" — Emily

2. "#RoomWithAView" — Emily

3. "Butter + Chocolate = [heart emoji]" — Emily

4. "You live to work. We work to live." — Luc

5. "Like wearing poetry." — Emily

6. "It's Paris, everyone's serious about dinner." — Mindy

7. "Paris is for cheese lovers." — Emily

8. "A little 'bonjour' goes a long way." — Emily

9. "Well, this will give you something to dream about." — Emily

10. "Paris seems like a big city, but it’s really just a small town." — Camille

11. "#EverythingsComingUpRoses!" — Emily

12. "With a little help from mon amie." — Emily

13. "Smudge-proof. Even when you're berry hungry." — Emily

14. "I love sleeping under the stars." — Gabriel

15. "#OhCrepe" — Emily

Netflix

16. "Let's send it off with a bang." — Emily

17. "Beyoncé is worth far more than the Mona Lisa." — Mindy

18. "The road which leads to the end." — Mindy

19. "To sleep under the stars." — Camille

20. "The French are romantics, but they’re also realists." — Mindy

21. "Without basic b*tches like me, you wouldn't be fashionable." — Emily

22. "I can't believe it was Dan. Gossip Girl. We watched the entire series to find out it's Dan." — Pierre Cadault

23. "How about you do you, and I'll do me?" — Emily

24. "Yeah, happy endings are very American." — Julien

25. "You can never escape life. Never." — Luc

26. "We came here to lose ourselves and find adventure." — Brooklyn Clark

27. "We're on the precipice of the rest of our lives." — Brooklyn Clark

28. "I'm not somebody who can share a crepe. I need the whole crepe." — Emily

29. "I have been sleepwalking for too long. And now, I wake up." — Pierre Cadault

30. "I feel like I'm dreaming and I'm about to wake up." — Emily