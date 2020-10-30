1. "I do drink red wine, but I also drink white wine. And I've been known to occasionally sample the rosé, and a couple summers back I tried a merlot that used to be a chardonnay. I like the wine, not the label." — David, Season 1, Episode 10

2. "Honey, what I do in the privacy of my sheets is my own business." — Roland, Season 3, Episode 9

3. "I hate to be the one to tell you, but having sex is not just about making children so they can grow up and make you feel bad about having sex." — Moira, Season 1, Episode 5

4. "I think it's important for Patrick to experience other people in order to realize how good he has it with me." — David, Season 5, Episode 6

5. "You know that if it's in your dreams, or over the clothes, it's not cheating, right?" — Alexis, Season 1, Episode 10

6. "She is not my girlfriend. She's someone I'm occasionally having sex with because we're bored and desperate." — David, Season 1, Episode 11

7. "Allow me to offer you some advice. Take a thousand naked pictures of yourself now. You may currently think, 'Oh, I'm too spooky,' or 'Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies,' but believe me: One day you will look at those photos with much kinder eyes and say, 'Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!'" – Moira, Season 2, Episode 9