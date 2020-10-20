I think Schitt's Creek fans can all agree David Rose and Patrick Brewer's relationship is simply the best. From the day Patrick approached David and offered to help him develop his new business, it was clear Patrick's interest wasn't limited to Rose Apothecary. Eventually, David became Patrick's first boyfriend (though he was previously engaged to a woman), while Patrick became David's first serious boyfriend. The two experienced plenty of first times, uncomfortable moments, and petty arguments, but if David and Patrick's best moments from Schitt's Creek don't make you tear up a little, then you may just be part robot. I mean, how can you not love this journey for them?

In addition to being adorable AF, the romance that developed between David and Patrick normalizes same-sex relationships in a way many other TV shows fail to do well. They aren't just a gay couple — they're a couple to root for, and their partnership is as sweet and sappy as it is snarky and awkward. From bed-wetting incidents to anti-snoring nose clips, their relationship explored what it means to be truly intimate, and it's 100% relatable.

Schitt's Creek may be done (for now), but these adorable David and Patrick moments will live on in TV history forever.

1. When David Left Patrick A Rambling Voicemail After Patrick gave David his business card, David called him and ended up leaving a pretty cringe-worthy series of voicemails, which made it clear he'd already developed a bit of a crush. The best part: He awkwardly concluded his last message with, "Ciao." Season 3, Episode 8

2. When Patrick Gave David A Sentimental Gift Over mozzarella sticks at Café Tropical, Patrick gave David the cutest gift: the receipt from Rose Apothecary's first sale in a frame. Though Patrick tried to downplay the gesture, David responded, "Um, this is not nothing," and noted what a "solid frame" Patrick chose. Season 3, Episode 13

3. When They Had Their First Kiss Soon after Patrick gave David that sentimental gift, David made the first move and kissed Patrick in his car, which was a pretty big deal, considering it was Patrick's first kiss with a guy. Patrick then thanked him, saying, "I was getting a little scared that I was going to let you leave here without us having done that, so thank you for making that happen for us." Season 3, Episode 13

4. When Patrick Serenaded David When David reluctantly agreed to host an open mic night at Rose Apothecary, he never imagined his "butter-voiced beau" would serenade him on the guitar with an acoustic version of Tina Turner's "The Best." Season 4, Episode 6

5. When David Serenaded Patrick After getting into their first fight, David extended an olive branch by serenading Patrick with his own rendition of "The Best." Season 4, Episode 10

6. When Patrick Called David His "Mariah Carey" Patrick told David he loved him for the first time in the best way possible: He called David his "Mariah Carey." David's response: "I would like to thank you for saying all of those nice things to me." Later in the episode, David said "I love you" back... and then finally got Patrick a cup of tea like he'd promised. Season 4, Episode 12

7. When Patrick Showed His Jealous Side During Patrick's housewarming party, David ended up kissing a very drunk Ted during a game of spin the bottle, and Patrick surprised both David and himself by getting adorably jealous. Episode 5, Season 5

8. When Patrick Said He Only Wanted To Date David After a customer named Ken hit on Patrick at the store, David told Patrick he should go out with Ken, since he'd never dated another man (though of course, David didn't actually want him to). When Patrick decided not to go on the date and said he didn't want to date anyone else, David rewarded him with a really long hug. Season 5, Episode 6

9. When David Agreed To Play For Patrick's Baseball Team Though David isn't exactly a sports fan, he agreed to join David's baseball team and miraculously scored a run, which he and Patrick celebrated with a sweet embrace. Season 5, Episode 9

10. When David Helped Patrick Come Out To His Parents Things got awkward when David learned Patrick hadn't come out to his parents yet... especially since Johnny invited Patrick's parents to his birthday party and accidentally told them David and Patrick were dating. However, David gave Patrick the courage to finally open up to his parents, and the two then slow-danced to Aqualung's "Brighter Than Sunshine." Season 5, Episode 11

11. When Patrick Proposed Though David likes the outdoors just about as much as he likes sports (read: not at all), he agreed to join Patrick on a hike, during which Patrick proposed with the perfect set of David-esque rings. Season 5, Episode 13

12. When Patrick Was Cool With David Wetting The Bed David was humiliated when he accidentally wet the bed due to wedding jitters (ew, David), but Patrick reassured David he had nothing to be ashamed of and he loved him regardless. Patrick then invested in a plastic mattress cover in case of future accidents. Season 6, Episode 2

13. When David Didn't Mind Patrick's Anti-Snoring Nose Clip David wasn't the only one with embarrassing bedroom habits. When Patrick revealed he secretly slept with a mouth guard and an anti-snoring nose clip, David simply told Patrick he'd "never been more attracted" to him. Season 6, Episode 2

14. When David Took Care Of Patrick After His Wisdom Teeth Removal After Patrick got his wisdom teeth removed, David was there to take care of him (even though Patrick was v loopy from getting general anesthesia). Season 6, Episode 5

15. When David Gave Up His New York Dreams For Patrick Though David always dreamed of returning to New York City, he instead surprised Patrick by buying the house Patrick had previously admired in town. When Patrick asked what happened to his New York plans, David said, "It's not where you want to be, and I don't want to be anywhere you don't want to be." Season 6, Episode 13

16. When Patrick Kept David Calm Before The Wedding Despite the series of unfortunate events that occurred on the morning of their wedding, Patrick managed to keep David calm by telling him, "At the end of the day, I'm going to kiss that worried-looking face of yours and call you my husband, and that's the only thing that matters." Season 6, Episode 14

17. When They Said "I Do" David and Patrick's wedding day didn't go off without a hitch, but somehow, it was still totally perfect. Season 6, Episode 14