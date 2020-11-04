One of the most iconic lines from the Emmy-winning series, Schitt's Creek, is, "Ew, David." The character who coined the beloved phrase is none other than Alexis Rose. While that line is always a winner, there are so many more Schitt's Creek Alexis quotes for Instagram captions you can caption your next selfie to make sure the spotlight is totally shining on you.

Throughout the series, Alexis probably grew into being one your fave TV characters of all time. Her relationship with her brother, David, might remind you of your own hilarious relationship with your siblings. She always knows how to dress to impress, and she has some seriously unbelievable stories to share about her adventures abroad and meeting various celebrities. Let's not forget those super sweet Alexis and Ted moments, as well, that have you aww-ing with delight.

While Alexis may have struggled to adjust to her Schitt's Creek life at first, you don't have to struggle at all to find the best caption for your next IG post. Simply use any of these 30 Alexis Rose quotes for your next fashionable #OOTD, sibling selfie, or video of you dancing to "A Little Bit Alexis." They're even perfect for anytime you want to rewatch the series on Netflix again, because they're sure to make you and your friends LOL.

Netflix

1. "I told myself I would enjoy my own company tonight."

2. "I walk through life, in really nice shoes."

3. "Ew, David."

4. "Lick rust."

5. "I'm a Lamborghini, I'm a Hollywood star."

6. "Nom nom for us, David."

7. "Do I have to remind you of the time that I was taken hostage on David Geffen's yacht by Somali pirates for a week and nobody answered my texts?"

8. "Love that journey for me."

9. "The pedals make it move more."

10. "Stop doing that with your face."

11. "You are being so extra right now."

12. "A little bit Alexis."

13. "I didn't go missing, David. The FBI knew where I was the entire time."

14. "If there’s one thing I've learned, when it comes to love, you can't let the little things get in your way."

15. "Anyway, I think it would be so great if we could just go around the room and everybody tell me, like, five things about yourself."

Netflix

16. "I used to text Zac Efron just like, for a booty call. Poor thing would be pressing the buzzer before I even hit send."

17. "Tell that to me at 21, escaping the Yakuza."

18. "I actually got this in a swap with Sienna Miller. And by that, I mean it fell off her wrist at a Halloween party and I kept it."

19. "Yeah, and Adam Levine and I *just* went for bubble tea."

20. "I once passed off a mini horse and three guinea pigs as service animals, so anything is possible."

21. "Feel free to sing along if you know the words."

22. "Yeah, um, I was one of the original Pussycat Dolls.'"

23. "I've been traveling the world since I was a teen model, but something about this feels different."

24. "I don't want to brag, but Us Weekly once described me as 'up for anything.'"

25. "But people love extreme vanity… and they love puppies!"

26. "You know what, David? You get murdered first for once."

27. "I totally get that."

28. "Sometimes, a special little lock can come along, that you didn't think would fit because it didn't look, or act, like the lock you thought you needed."

29. "Like, I think I'm wearing a wedding dress."

30. "I'm sorry for not responding to like one text, David!"