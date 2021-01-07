Whether you're a new or old fan of Schitt's Creek, you're probably a little bit obsessed with Alexis and Ted. To you, the couple may be relationship #goals, even if they're not on the best of terms at times. While watching the pair (Spoiler alert.) get engaged, get un-engaged, work together, not work together, and fall in love all over again, fans can't get enough of this iconic couple. Every relationship has its ups and downs, and that's why these Alexis and Ted Schitt's Creek quotes are the perfect captions to go with your own couple pics.

Truth be told, there are a number of Alexis and Ted moments, and they're all worth looking back on time and time again. Some moments show they have a very strong foundation of friendship and are truly made for each other. Others might make you wonder how they'd ever want to break up and re-live the days you teared up a bit while watching your favorite show of all time. A common thread among all of these Alexis and Ted quotes, though, is that they will absolutely add a little bit of love to your feed.

Whether you have throwback pics from a picnic, a housewarming party, or a beachy photo from a past vacation, you can pair them with any of these Alexis and Ted quotes for an IG post right away. They are sure to make your followers smile when they know you're giving a nod to Schitt's Creek and this adorable couple.

Netflix

1. "Just because we're not in the same city doesn't mean we can't go on a date." — Ted

2. "Ted, you picked up a stick!" — Alexis

3. "We're friends, so..." — Ted

4. "You could probably take just as sexy a photo if you wanted to." — Alexis

5. "You're wearing a little tie with your short-sleeved shirt. My little Galapa-guy." — Alexis

6. "Kissing your parents, that's exactly what I was gonna say." — Alexis

7. "I got you a little something." — Ted

8. "I'm just like so happy to see your face." — Alexis

9. "I love you. I'm in love with you." — Alexis

10. "I'd be kidding myself if I told you that I haven't wanted to do this every single day for the last two years." — Ted

Netflix

11. "Stop making me jealous of turtles." — Alexis

12. "Can everyone get out, please? I haven't seen my boyfriend in like eight days." — Alexis

13. "We should be allowed to have an adult kiss from time to time." — Alexis

14. "I do have to tor-tell you that I've been thinking about you... a lot." — Ted

15. "I know that you love discounts, so I was thinking that maybe we could go." — Alexis

16. "Now I have a little Alexis here with me, buzzing around." — Ted

17. "I'd like to think that we helped each other get here." — Alexis

18. "All of your cheat day favorites." — Alexis

19. "You're building something special here." — Ted

20. "You've just been offered the job of your dreams, and there's no turning back now." — Alexis