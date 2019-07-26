27 Captions For Farm Pictures, Because You're Living On Sunshine & Good Vibes

To be honest, you're beyond ready to break up with the heat waves, long lines at the ice cream truck, and sticky subways. (Don't even get me started on the traffic near the beach.) You long to trade in the air conditioning for snuggling up by a cozy fire pit when the weather cools off. Is it almost time for the seasons to change? Yes, actually. That's why I'm here to give you some captions for farm pictures that'll speak to your soul.

Now, you may not have grown up on a farm, but every year when the leaves started to change colors, your parents might have taken you to the local orchard. There, they let you explore the rows of apple trees or climb on the bails of hay. They'd watch intently with smiles on their faces, as you navigated the corn maze like a pro and picked out the most picture-perfect pumpkin.

As you grew up, you continued these traditions and memories, and went to the farm with your BFFs, bae, or siblings. You demolished dozens of apple cider doughnuts, and captured the candid moments in Polaroid frames.

This year, I highly suspect, will be no different, and that's why I'm giving you 27 captions for farm pictures and doing your favorite activities this fall. Thank me later with a bucket of fresh apples or a cinnamon-covered pie.

1. "Falling in love with farm life."

2. "This is my happy place."

3. "I was raised on sunshine and good vibes."

4. "I know it's corny, but the farm is amazing to me."

5. "Where do cows hang out on the weekend? The moo-vies."

6. "Sweet tea and apple trees, please."

7. "The cutest pumpkin in the patch."

8. "Happiness is apple cider doughnuts and farm days."

9. "Putting my phone on doughnut disturb mode."

10. "You're the apple pie of my eye."

11. "But first, let's go to the farm."

12. "I've never met an apple cider doughnut I didn't like."

13. "You're never too old for the corn maze."

14. "A trip to the farm is good for the soul."

15. "Oh fall, it's nice to see you again."

16. "Break out the sweaters and pumpkin spice."

17. "I love flannels and going to the farm most of all."

18. "Taking life one sun beam at a time."

19. "City lights got nothin' on farm nights."

20. "Hay there, how are you?"

21. "Living in golden hour when I'm here."

22. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

23. "I love tractor rides from my head tomatoes."

24. "Do you wanna peach of me?"

25. "I goat you, babe."

26. "Droppin' beets and serving looks on the farm."

27. "Every day I'm brusselin'."

Did you find a few captions you like? Sweet! I know the farm days, sunshine, and good vibes will be here before you know it. The forecast will read lower temperatures, and you'll catch a whiff of cinnamon in the air. You'll say yes to weekend plans in the group chat, like going to a corn maze and roaming around the apple orchard. Just do yourself a favor and prep your Instagram posts now. It'll let you focus on the fun-filled days to come, and everything you love about the farm.