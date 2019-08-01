Ah, fall. The leaves change colors, the air gets crisper, pumpkin-flavored lattes make their way back onto the menu at your local coffee spot, and your entire wardrobe shifts from sundresses and sandals to knee-high boots and tons of layers. There's something so special about fall fashion. You wear enough layers to combat the colder temps, but you still look incredibly fashionable. Obviously, you're going to be crushing the fall fashion game this season, so you'll need captions for fall OOTD pics to post on the 'Gram.

Whether you decide to rock leggings and flannels for the entire season, or your closet contains a lifetime supply of fun and fancy jackets, your fall wardrobe is definitely something that needs to be documented and forever celebrated on your Instagram feed. Summer fashion is cool, and I'm sure you looked super cute, but something about fall fashion makes such a statement.

Start dusting off your giant felt hats, leather boots, oversized sweaters, flannels, and, of course, your leggings, and get ready for the best fall season ever full of tons of memory making and snaps galore. You're totally dressed for success, and your whole IG feed should know it.

1. "Leggings, check. Flannel, check. Riding boots, check. Beanie, check."

2. "Fall: when straw hats get switched out for felt hats."

3. "FALLing in love with fall fashion."

4. "Living in these leggings for the foreseeable future. Don't judge me, OK?"

5. "Can confirm that leggings are, in fact, pants."

6. "Fall turns me into a fashionista."

7. "Time to break out all the cardigans."

8. "Now comes the time of year when I get to dress cozy all day, every day."

9. "Pumpkin spice and everything nice."

10. "Oh my gourd, I think fall is unbe-leaf-able."

11. "I don't think it's possible for me to fall any harder for this season."

12. "Ah, fall. The time of year when my wardrobe becomes filled with black, gray, brown, maroon, mustard yellow, and olive green."

13. "The real question is whether or not this blanket I’m wearing is a fashion statement or the throw that was on my couch. The world may never know."

14. "Sweater weather is better together." (This caption is beyond perfect for a snap of you with your bestie or SO.)

15. "Fall is the one season a year when it's socially acceptable to dress in blankets."

16. "Wish I could wear my fall wardrobe year-round."

17. "This outfit is looking lit like a jack-o'-lantern."

18. "Does this PSL make my hat look big?"

19. "Give me a pair of leggings and a flannel, and I'll slay the fashion game every time."

20. "Give me a wide-brimmed felt hat and I can accomplish anything."

21. "Never not wearing a hat in the fall."

22. "It's finally fall. Give me all the layers."

23. "My wardrobe is now all black and I'm totally OK with it."

24. "Dear, fall. I love you."

25. "At this point, my blood type is pumpkin spice."

26. "I never feel more glamorous than I do in the fall."