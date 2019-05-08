25 Instagram Captions For Summer #OOTD Pics For When You're Totally Feelin' Yourself

Summer is right around the corner, which means you've probably already done yourself a favor and put away your winter clothes to make way for the best outfits of the year: summer outfits. From denim shorts and crop tops, to swirly-twirly sundresses, to rocking a bathing suit and a cover-up over the next few months, summer outfits make you feel like you can take on the world — and better yet, they're usually pretty damn comfy. You'll be feelin' yourself all season long, which means you'll need some Instagram captions for summer #OOTD pics to fill up your feed.

Whether you're headed out on a tropical vacay or just spending the summer staycationing at home, you're totally ready to slay the streets in whatever fun outfits you can come up with. Now that it's finally the sunniest season of the year, you don't have to feel bad about treating yourself to a couple — or a ton of — new summer outfits, because a little shopping never hurt nobody.

Summer is the perfect season to embrace carefree living, and your wardrobe should totally reflect that. Take time this summer to sit back, relax, and enjoy the sunshine, your new tan, and of course, your new outfits.

1. "I woke up like this." — Beyoncé, "***Flawless"

2. "Feelin' beachy."

3. "Give a girl a sundress and a pair of flip flops and she'll be ready to take on the world."

4. "Just living every day like it's a Summer Friday."

5. "Ready for some sunshine, for my heart to take a chance." — High School Musical 2, "What Time Is It?"

6. "It's never out of season to be extra AF."

7. "Summer is a party, and I wanted to dress for it."

8. "Shirt, shoes, and smile required for entry."

9. "Life is too short for boring dresses."

10. "Will you judge me if I wear my flip flops every day for the rest of the summer?"

11. "Excuse me while I live in my swimsuit for the next three months."

12. "The best selfies are the ones where you have that beach glow, with salty hair, and a huge smile on your face."

13. "Twirling into the season like..."

14. "This is my summer suit. Swim suit, that is."

15. "Cool for the summer." — Demi Lovato, "Cool for the Summer"

16. "Don't mind me, I'm just twirling in my sundress."

17. "Shake your palm palms."

18. "Going bananas for all of my summer outfits RN."

19. "Any weather that lets me wear a sundress and a pair of sandals is my kind of weather."

20. "If I were a fruit, I'd be a FINEapple, and I don't care who knows it."

21. "Summer: The only season when it's socially acceptable to wear sunglasses indoors."

22. "Living every day dressing like I'm at a music festival."

23. "Someone told me there's a girl out there. With love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going to California"

24. "I'm walking on sunshine." — Katrina & The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine"

25. "New summer dress. Check. #OOTD pic in new summer dress. Check."