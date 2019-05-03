25 Captions For Summer Dress Pics, Because You're Ready To Twirl Into The Sunny Season

It's time to push those heavy sweaters to the back of the closet, and break out the glorious summer dresses. You've truly missed the floral prints and vibrant colors, so as soon as the weather gets even a little bit warm, you're putting on your fave sundress, along with the sunnies to match your #lewk. When you're rocking that new summer OOTD, it deserves to receive all the likes it can get, which is why you need captions for summer dress pics to post on Instagram.

Every year, when I put on my first summer dress of the season, I get that urge to take a selfie. You know when you're feelin' yourself and your outfit, it's just necessary. Plus, you've been eyeing those dresses all year long, waiting patiently for the right time to wear them once again. Well, the time is now, and you can sport your summer dress to brunch with your friends, to the beach with bae, or just on a walk in the park with a cute sun hat on.

Just like you need the perfect sunglasses to go with your summer dress, you'll also need a caption that conveys your love of the sunny season. If you're having a hard time coming up with your own, don't stress. I have you covered with these 25 summer dress quotes. Post an action shot of you spinning around in a flower field, and then get right back to soaking up that beautiful summer sunshine.

1. "If it includes wearing a summer dress, my answer is yes."

2. "Life is too short to wear boring dresses."

3. "Cinderella never asked for a prince, she asked for a night off and a dress." — Kiera Cass

4. "I want you to put on your pretty summer dress." — Van Morrison, "And the Healing Has Begun"

5. "Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends." — Kate Spade

6. "Live every day like it's summer Friday."

7. "Hello, summer dress vibes."

8. "There is always that one summer that changes you." — Beth Merlin

9. "You're never fully dressed without a smile." — Annie

10. "Summer is a state of mind."

11. "*Thrives in sundress season.*"

12. "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." — Jenny Han

13. "Smiles are always in fashion."

14. "Summer is a party, and I wanted to dress for it."

15. "Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak." — Rachel Zoe

16. "The world is my runway."

17. "I'm walking on sunshine." — Katrina & The Waves, "Walking On Sunshine"

18. "Sundress weather is my weather."

19. "If a dress can twirl, it's a good dress."

20. "Blooming in this dress."

21. "You can never have too many florals."

22. "New summer dress. Check. Selfie in new summer dress. Check."

23. "Live life in full bloom."

24. "Nothing but blue skies and summer dresses."

25. "Reunited with my summer dresses, and it feels so good."