24 Captions For Lunch Dates, Because It's Always Fun To Ketchup & Relish The Moments

I don't know about you, but most days, I wake up looking forward to what I'm going to have for lunch. Lunchtime is the best time to meet up with friends, and if you're a major foodie like me, it's also the perfect time to check out new restaurants on your bucket list. Lunch breaks are your saving grace at work to escape the office for a bit with your work wife, and not talk about meetings. In addition, lunch dates can be a casual way to meet up with your partner or someone you're really crushing on. That's why you need to be prepped with captions for lunch dates on your iPhone to document these moments.

You may not automatically think pictures are on the menu for a lunch date, but you'll want to remember all the good times. For reconnecting with friends, a selfie is mandatory, and a foodie never passes up on the opportunity to snap a pic of an Instagram-worthy meal. You never know when a "do it for the 'Gram" moment will present itself, so you'll want to be fully stocked with food puns and cute quotes. That's where I come in with these 24 lunch dates captions you can use. Peruse the menu, and pick out the perfect one for whatever pic you want to post. Then, get right back to enjoying your lovely lunch date.

1. "You can't just eat good food. You've got to talk about it, too." — Kurt Vonnegut

2. "Out for lunch. If not back by five, out for dinner as well."

3. "Out of office."

4. "All you need is love, but sometimes, a lunch break works, too."

5. "My favorite exercise is a cross between a lunge and a crunch... I call it lunch."

6. "I just don't want to look back and think, 'I could've eaten that.'"

7. "Life is like a sandwich, you have to fill it with the best ingredients."

8. "Let's taco 'bout it over lunch."

9. "Always great to ketchup with this one."

10. "Lunch dates are kind of a big dill for me."

11. "You're the burger to my fries."

12. "With kindred spirits, the bond of a lifetime can happen at lunchtime."

13. "Ways to my heart: 1) Buy me food 2) Make me food 3) Be food."

14. "Anywhere with you is a great place for me."

15. "It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn't use long, difficult words, but rather short, easy word like, 'What about lunch?'" — A. A. Milne

16. "Only have pies for this one."

17. "Nothing brings people together like good food."

18. "Why don't you make your lunchtime, me time?"

19. "Good food. Good mood."

20. "Stole a pizza my heart."

21. "I knew it was gonna be a good day when you said, 'Let's do lunch.'"

22. "I'm just as excited to see you as when our plates of food are coming to the table."

23. "Enjoy the little things, like lunch dates and free bread."

24. "One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well." — Virginia Woolf