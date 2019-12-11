The art of crafting a witty Instagram caption to accompany that hilarious picture of your SO is a vital part of keeping your IG game top-notch. Even if that perfectly-timed shot is strong enough to gain attention on its own, pairing it with a solid caption will make it even better. And let's be honest: What's the point of social media if not to make people pause and chuckle as they scroll through their feed? Needless to say, choosing a funny Instagram caption for a picture of your partner is often context-specific, so the more you can incorporate references to the photo in the text, the better the post will land. If you want to turn a cute photo into content gold, here are some juicy captions to get you started.

1. There’s no “we” in fries.

2. [He/She/They] felt cute, can't delete.

3. [He/She/They] woke up like this.

4. [He/She/They] didn’t choose the pug life, the pug life chose [him/her/them].

5. My thirst for you will never be quenched.

6. All I want to do is taco 'bout you.

7. I love it when I catch you staring at you.

8. I love [him/her/them] a latte.

9. I've never met someone more worthy of my gourmet grilled cheeses.

10. Not McDonald's but [he's/she's/their] loving it.

11. Crazy little sun of a beach.

12. I asked if [he/she/they] wanted to go to the movies, but [he/she/they] said "Namast'ay in bed."

13. Humble with a hint of Kanye.

14. A human. Being.

15. Alcohol you later.

16. Stay wavy, baby.

17. I love you with every pizza my heart

18. True love is spending meaningful time together, even when one of you is asleep.

19. We came. We saw. We made it awkward.

20. Throwing shade like it's sunny.

21. Kanye's attitude with Drake's feelings.

22. Why be a mess when you can be a hot mess?

23. We tried to be normal once. Worst two minutes of our lives!

24. Maybe [he's/she's/their] born with it, maybe it's the Clarendon filter.

25. Reality called, and [he/she/they] hung up.

26. Alexa, play "Endless Love."

27. Netflix: Our second-favorite thing to do in bed.

28. Not to brag, but I think we're really cute together.

29. Really glad they slid into my DMs.

30. Thank God you grew out of your "cooties" phase.

Coming up with a funny caption might require some extra effort, but if you already have a winning picture of your SO, then it's totally worth it. Your partner and your 'gram game will thank you.