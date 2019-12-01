Let's face it: At one point or another, everybody's tweeted something that never, ever should've seen the light of day. Sometimes, you just get so worked up and post something without thinking. It's not until hours later that you realize the post was insensitive, über dramatic, or just down-right embarrassing. While most people struggling to crack 300 followers on Twitter can delete the tweet and pretend it never happened, the same can't be said for celebrities. They have millions of followers analyzing their every move. Celebrities can delete their tweets all they want, but screenshots captured by fans and haters alike will never let them live their social media blunders down. Over time, these 20 deleted celebrity tweets went from cringey to iconic and, for that reason, they should never be forgotten.

From Kim Kardashian and Jordyn Woods, to Chrissy Teigen and Miley Cyrus, just about every celebrity you like (or dislike) has tweeted something they quickly regretted. Some of these deleted tweets were extremely shady, while others were plain ol' confusing or unnecessary. No matter what the context, they could have all been avoided if the celebs behind them just gave their post a second thought. Obviously, that didn't happen and that's what brings us here today. Here are 20 deleted celebrity tweets that show the internet really is forever.

3. When Jordyn Woods Appeared To Throw Shade At Kylie Jenner Chesnot/WireImage/Getty Images Following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal of 2019, Woods, who stood accused of kissing Thompson, appeared to throw shade at Jenner on Twitter after she moved out of her former bestie's house in this now-deleted tweet. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment on the scandal.)

5. When Hailey Baldwin Shipped Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Axel Koester/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Baldwin may be happily married to Bieber now, but there was once a time she reportedly shipped him with Selena Gomez, just like the rest of us, as is evident in this now-deleted tweet.

7. When Chrissy Teigen Revealed She's Not A Danielle Bregoli Fan Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images In March 2017, Teigen reportedly fell for a Danielle Bregoli (aka, the "cash me outside" girl) imposter. "Getting my own tv show & gonna be a millionaire at 14. Whatchu all doing with ur lives?" the fake account tweeted. "Apparently mistakenly making you a thing," Teigen shot back in her now-deleted tweet.

8. When Lindsay Lohan Had No Idea Who Emma Stone Was Lohan is known for tweeting whatever's on her mind, and in 2012, it was reportedly, "wtf is emma stone?" Since her initial tweet, Lohan appears to have gotten her answer because, in 2017, Lohan expressed interest in working with Stone on a Mean Girls sequel (even though the movie already exists).

10. When Tristan Thompson Supposedly Denied The Jordyn Woods Scandal The Tristan Thompson cheating scandal of 2019 shocked Kardashian fans everywhere and, apparently, it also surprised Thompson himself, who appeared to deny the accusations when he reportedly tweeted and then deleted the phrase, "FAKE NEWS,"at the height of the drama.

12. When Lindsay Lohan Tweeted Thinking She Was On Facebook To be fair, 2011 was a different time and Twitter wasn't as big as it is today, so maybe that's why Lohan reportedly mixed up Facebook and Twitter long ago.

14. When Justin Bieber Accidentally Leaked His Own Phone Number Mixing up texts and tweets is a big deal as is, but when you're a celebrity with a huge following, it's even worse. In December 2018, Bieber reportedly leaked his own phone number through a tweet, causing thousands of fans to try and contact him. The message read like a text to a personal friend, which could mean the message was meant for someone specific rather than Bieber's 100-million-plus Twitter followers.

15. When Bebe Rexha Said She Would Go To 1940s Paris Rexha said if she had the power to time travel anywhere, it would be Paris during the 1940s. Fans pointed out Paris was occupied by Nazis during that time, which made Rexha delete her tweet immediately, explaining history was never her forte.

16. When Demi Lovato Joked About 21 Savage Memes Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained 21 Savage in February 2019, fans shared memes making light of the rapper's situation, prompting Lovato to reportedly tweet, "So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl." Lovato later clarified she was laughing at the actual memes, and "not the fact that anyone is getting deported." Still, fans were not amused, causing Lovato to not only delete her tweets, but also her entire account.