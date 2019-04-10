We obviously know she's a fan of him now, but was Hailey Baldwin a Justin Bieber fan back in the day? Well, the super model has tried her best to maintain her cool-girl image by denying any claims that she may, in fact, have been a totally uncool super-fan of her now husband back when she was a tween. “I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone,” she told Vogue during a February interview. “It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.”

But, alas, her husband has just exposed her to the world as the diehard stan she really was. Bieber posted an Instagram story of Baldwin somehow managing to still look cool while wearing a surgical mask in the middle of what seems to be a city along with this gem of a caption: "People always asked me if I'd marry a Belieber, well I did !!!"

Ah, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, you are so busted! But actually. Despite her claims to Vogue, Baldwin really was a pretty huge Belieber back in her day.

Cosmopolitan even unearthed some pretty fantastic tweets Baldwin sent out back when she was a diehard Belieber. In 2011, she tweeted this little number after seeing him perform on Thanksgiving, "@justinbieber great seeing you today. You were really really good, enjoy ur thanksgiving!"

As if that wasn't good enough, she also posted this flirty string of words in 2012: "Oh hey @justinbieber waddup doeee...?" Oh, she also reportedly admitted that she was interested in purchasing some Justin Bieber wrapping paper. Yes, you read that correctly. Cosmopolitan reports she wrote in 2011: "OMG! I need Bieber wrapping paper ASAP."

And then, of course, there's this mega awk Tweet from 2011: "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word"

And she wasn't just another fan hiding behind her computer screen. No, Baldwin was also trying her best to get some face time in with her future husband. Back in 2009, Baldwin was introduced to Bieber by her dad for the very first time when they waited for her celeb crush in the lobby of The Today Show. She acted all cool and embarrassed by her dad in the clip, but, like, we all know the Belieber inside of her was gushing.

InStyle also managed to find a picture of Baldwin waiting outside of a hotel to have her picture taken with Bieber back in 2012.

And then, of course, there was the time she and her dad attended the Justin Bieber: Never Say Never premier in 2011 and actually managed to snag a red carpet picture with her crush! Squeal!

OK, so, I totally understand why Baldwin might have wanted to brush her past as a Belieber under the rug, but TBH I think her story is inspiring. Can you imagine going onto marry your ultimate celeb crush!? Only a true cool girl would be able to pull that off.