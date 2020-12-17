It's hard to believe, but it's already been two years since Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande called off their engagement in October 2018. Being the stand-up comedian that he is, Davidson isn't afraid to poke fun at their breakup every now and then. He's even referenced their split a few times on Saturday Night Live before. After filming the Dec. 12 episode of the late-night show, he ran into a fan with the same name as his famous ex, and he couldn't help but make a nod toward his whirlwind relationship. Pete Davidson's joke about marrying a fan named Ariana will have you laughing so hard.

On Monday, Dec. 14, a fan named Arianna Justine shared a video of her encounter with the star on TikTok, which quickly went viral. "I met Pete Davidson & I’m in love," she captioned the clip.

Arianna had been waiting outside the SNL studio in hopes of meeting some of the show's cast members. She got really lucky because Davidson came out to greet some fans. Since so many people were surrounding him, Arianna came up with a genius plan to get Davidson to notice her: She told him she had the same name as his famous ex. "My name is Arianna too!" she shouted.

Her plan was a success because Davidson replied, "Oh, well hello! Let's get married."

Arianna screamed in response and then held up her ring finger, indicating she was totally down. Watch the whole thing below.

Arianna later told Buzzfeed she's a big Davidson fan, so she had to "seize the opportunity" to make the joke. "Knowing his personality, I figured he would take it in stride, but I was still nervous to say something so bold," she said, adding her dream job is working on SNL. "I look forward to being on SNL with [Pete] one day. Perhaps for the wedding."

Some fans thought Davidson's comment was meant as shade toward Grande, but it seems they got it all wrong. "Being funny is Pete’s day job and his night job — it’s who he is," a source close to the comedian reportedly told HollywoodLife. "The joke was so innocent and fun and there was never any shade meant towards Ariana whatsoever."

It's good to know Davidson doesn't seem to have any hard feelings about the breakup after all this time.