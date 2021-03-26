Raising kids is not the most easiest thing in the world, especially when you have to do it with your ex after a tumultuous breakup. However, there are some celebrity exes who are still co-parenting amicably after a breakup, and they have truly defied the odds. For instance, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson managed to remain friendly exes for the sake of their daughter after they had a very public breakup in 2019. Kardashian called it quits with True's father following multiple rumored cheating scandals, but nevertheless, they still managed to work through their issues — and it seems like the two are possibly back together.

Kardashian showed how much she forgave Thompson when she gave him a sweet shout-out for his 30th birthday on March 13. "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you," she captioned a photo of herself, Thompson, and their daughter. "I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything." Did these two manage to find their way back together because they're forever bonded by True? It's def a possibility. Let's take a look at some more of the best co-parenting relationships in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014, and during that time, they welcomed twins Emme and Max. However, once their divorce was finalized, they had to learn how to have a successful co-parenting relationship. "We're just in a really great place, and the kids get to spend time with the two of us more together and see us working together," J. Lo said during a March 2017 appearance on Live With Kelly. "It's just good for the whole family." She also mentioned that she and Anthony are "like best friends" and they really care for their children. How cute!

Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty Images In January 2013, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis got engaged after two years of dating, and they went on to welcome two children together, Otis and Daisy. Sadly, in November 2020, fans learned the two decided to go their separate ways, but despite their breakup, Wilde and Sudeikis are reportedly still putting their children's needs first. "They've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source reportedly claimed to People when the news of their split first broke. "The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship." You love to see it. And based on Wilde's recent joke about Sudeikis on Twitter, it seems the two are totally cool with each other.

Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Kardashian and Thompson have been through so much together. After they broke up following cheating rumors in February 2019, they worked on becoming better co-parents for the sake of their daughter, True. And even though the reality TV star told Jay Shetty in October 2019 that it was "hard" to co-parent, she still managed to do it. "It's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, because you hurt me,'" she explained on Shetty's podcast, On Purpose. "But he never hurt True. Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. I will never come in between that, I don't believe in that." In March 2020, Kardashian and Thompson reportedly began living together as a family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and after nearly a year of reconciliation rumors, Kardashian may have confirmed she and Thompson are back together with her sweet March 2021 Instagram post.

Anderson Cooper & Benjamin Maisani Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images In April 2020, Anderson Cooper welcomed a son, Wyatt, via a surrogate, and apparently, he's co-parenting Wyatt with the help of his ex, Benjamin Maisani. Cooper and Maisani, who broke up in March 2018 after nine years together, are currently living together so they can raise Wyatt as a team. "We actually still live in the same house, because we get along really well and ... yeah, it's weird but it works out," Cooper said of Maisani during a February 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It's interesting, because he wasn't really sure he wanted to have a kid — which is one of the reasons we probably broke up — but then, he came around to the idea. Now he is such a great parent." Aww. Now, if only Cooper and Maisani would get back together.

Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum Greg Doherty/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum were married for 10 years from 2008 to 2018, but once their divorce was finalized, they reportedly agreed to co-parent their daughter, Everly, with the help of the OurFamily Wizard app, per Us Weekly. The duo also reportedly agreed that Everly will split her time with her parents during the week and alternate weekends at their homes. "In my opinion and experience, Everly has appeared to adjust to our separation and living in two homes exceptionally well," Tatum explained, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. "I believe that she will thrive even more with structure and consistency because she is happy and more relaxed when she knows a plan."

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Every ex-couple should strive to have a co-parenting relationship like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, IMO. The exes dated for about two-and-a-half years before Jenner announced their split in October 2019, and during their time together, they welcomed a daughter, Stormie. "We're, like, best friends," Jenner said of Scott during a February 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Miranda Kerr & Orlando Bloom NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic/Getty Images In July 2010, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr tied the knot. One year later, they welcomed their son, Flynn. However, in October 2013, the two decided to divorce, and Bloom moved on with pop star Katy Perry. And although you may think there would be drama between Kerr and Bloom, there really isn't. During a November 2020 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Australian model said she's happy that her ex has a new love because it helps him be a better father to Flynn. "At the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing," Kerr explained. "So I'm just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel] and just that we all really respect each other." Now, that's a happy family!

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick During the decade Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were together, they welcomed three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and it took a while for Kardashian and Disick to form a successful co-parenting relationship after they broke up in July 2015. But regardless of their differences, they're committed to raising their brood together. "I think the hardest part [of co-parenting] was when we both started new relationships," Kardashian explained during an April 2019 video with Disick for her lifestyle brand, Poosh. "'Cause that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids." According to Kardashian, she and Disick had to "go to therapy to talk" and learn how to communicate, but things eventually got easier. "I find co-parenting really easy. Scott and I communicate all the time," the mom of three explained to YOU magazine in August 2016, per E! News. "You have to keep discussing what's going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated. We make sure we go on days out together because the kids love it, but it's really hard when you're at the zoo and there are cameras in your face all day."

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are on top of their co-parenting duties. The exes were married for more than eight years before Pratt filed for divorce in December 2017, but they've made it clear their son, Jack, is their main priority. During a March 2019 appearance on Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks, Faris explained how she and Pratt have handled the challenge of raising Jack together. "Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do, so we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other," she said. Later, Faris added, "Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love." Sounds like they have everything under control.

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Jason LaVeris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler took co-parenting one step at a time after Cavallari filed for divorce in April 2020. The couple was together for nearly a decade and share three kids: Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor. "I think that Jay and I are navigating through it in the best way possible and we're figuring it out," Cavallari told Insider in September 2020. "Some days are good and some days are bad, but we're making the most of the situation and putting our kids first." According to her, their children are their number one priority. "They're the only things I care about right now," she continued. "And so I'm removing any of my emotions or feelings and just thinking about them and putting them first." Looks like these two are doing the best that they can.

Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West I was completely shocked when Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after more than six years of marriage. Although the former couple is reportedly not speaking to each other at the moment, a source reportedly claimed to Page Six that Kim doesn't plan on keeping North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint away from her ex. "She trusts [West] around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them," the insider reportedly claimed in March. "She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy." Hopefully, these two find the best way to co-parent their kids moving forward.

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. After Green confirmed they called it quits in May 2020 after a decade of marriage, Fox slowly started to move on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Machine Gun Kelly. Green also didn't stay single for long, as he reportedly started dating pro dancer Sharna Burgess from Dancing with the Stars. Though they've been busy with their new romances, Green and Fox have still had to figure out how to successfully co-parent their three kids: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. After spending a few months a part, it looks like they've finally got the hang of it. "There's no rule book to it. There's no way of doing it right or doing it wrong," Green said of co-parenting his kids during an August 2020 episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast. "We're learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can."