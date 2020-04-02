While the thought of quarantining with your ex may not exactly sound appealing, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's quarantine actually sounds — dare I say it — kind of nice? “Tristan is really stepping up to the plate with Khloé and True and is fighting to make their relationship work more than ever right now,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Apr. 2. And no, they're reportedly not back together. “Khloé is enjoying spending time as a family and being all together right now," the source reportedly explained before adding, "but she’s not completely open to letting Tristan back in her life in a romantic way right now."

Us Weekly first broke the news that Khloé, Tristan, and True are reportedly quarantining together as a family on March 20. That being said, according to a tweet Khloé posted on March 26, it seems as though they're sleeping in separate houses with Tristan stopping by regularly to see True.

While there doesn't seem to be anything romantic going on between them, Us Weekly reported at the time that spending time with each other while quarantining has reportedly brought the exes closer to each other. “Khloé doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point. Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan.”

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, how is the Kardashian-Thompson household passing by the time while in quarantine? Well, according to Khloé's twitter account, they tuned into the March 26 premiere of the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Needless to say, considering the fact Tristan is a much-talked-about ex of Khloé's, the experience was pretty dang awkward. "I love that tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK," she wrote on a March 26 tweet.

That same night, Khloé also gave a Twitter shout-out to "all the healthy coparenting is out there #KUWTK," adding "THIS SH*T IS HARD BUT SO REWARDING."

And the woman has a point. In addition to her own healthy relationship with Tristan, Kylie is still very close with her ex Travis Scott as is Kourtney with her ex Scott Disick.