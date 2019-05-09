Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are literal pros when it comes to being BFFs. While the two haven’t been romantic since 2015, they’ve been attached at the hip ever since they broke up. And there’s a good reason for that. They’re 100% dedicated to making their kids’ lives as smooth and carefree as possible, and part of that involves learning how to enjoy each other’s company. If Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s quotes about co-parenting after their split are anything to go by, then they’ve certainly mastered that.

In a recent sit-down Q&A with each other for Kardashian’s new business venture Poosh's YouTube channel, the two discussed how they make it all work. In the video, Disick explained why he won’t let any negativity get in the way of giving his kids the family life they deserve.

"I'm not going to make our kids miss out on things just because we couldn't figure out how to be a couple," he said. "And by the way, I don't think people will be able to live their lives if they do it that way maybe, so it's not our [place] to tell other people how they want to live."

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why Kardashian and Disick have such a strong bond. And their social media interactions after their split certainly demonstrate how much they appreciate each other, despite things not working out romantically. Here’s a look at some of their most interesting and heartfelt interactions on Instagram.

January 2017: Scott Shares Photos Of Kourtney & The Kids

Two years after their final breakup, Disick took to Instagram to share some photos and videos of time well spent with Kardashian and their children. It’s not clear where the family was headed, but they can be seen on a helicopter and a private jet. They’re even singing at one point, so a good time was had by all! And the fact that Disick shared it indicates he really does cherish the time he spends with his ex and their kids.

It's obvious from these photos and videos that the couple was striving to maintain their happy family status, even though romance wasn't part of the equation anymore.

April 2017: Kourtney & Scott Hang Out In Hawaii

Not long after, in April 2017, Kardashian headed over to Instagram to show the world that she and Disick were doing their co-parenting thing in style and in nature. Here’s a look at them looking amazing and totally at peace in Hawaii:

The fact they were just able to chill together in Hawaii like it's no big deal is a huge deal. It shows that they put in the work and learned to value each other as parents.

November 2018: Kourtney & Scott Have Fun With The Kids In Bali

The following year was a big one vacation-wise for Kardashian and Disick. They, along with the rest of the Kardashians, spent some time in Bali with the kids. Kardashian shared a glimpse of the fun trip:

Thanksgiving 2018: Kourtney & Scott Spend Thanksgiving Together

Kardashian was in true holiday mode when shared a Thanksgiving snap of the whole family with a caption that conveyed how much she appreciates her time with them.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” she wrote.

Here’s a look at the photo:

December 2018: Kourtney, Scott, & Sofia Richie Sunbathe Together

After splitting with Kardashian, Disick moved on to a relationship with Sofia Richie. And while fans may think there’s tension between Kardashian and Richie, Disick put all that to rest with a photo of all three of them together.

Later that month, Kardashian shared a photo of herself, Disick, and the kids and bragged about their incredible co-parenting skills:

Kardashian is seems like she's cool with Richie being in the picture, and vice versa. A lot of hard work clearly goes into making all of this run smoothly for the kids, and all three adults in this situation seemingly have it down pat.

April 2019: Kourtney Says She’s Proud Of Her & Scott’s Progress

After launching Poosh, Kardashian shared a photo of her and Disick on Instagram. In the caption, she said she was proud of all the work she and Disick put in to be great parents.

“I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” she wrote.

All this just goes to show that if you really want to, you can make things work in your favor. Even though Kardashian and Disick aren't a romantic item anymore, they seem to be working extra hard to make sure they have a relationship that their kids can benefit from, and that's very admirable. Hope you're taking notes, all you co-parents out there!