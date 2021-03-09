If you're looking for drama, then I'm afraid you've come to the wrong place. On March 7, Olivia Wilde joked about Jason Sudeikis' award show hoodies in an epic tweet, so it seems to me the exes are on pretty good terms. "Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!" she wrote, adding, "I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year." Well played, Olivia.

ICYMI, Sudeikis stole the show at the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 28 when he (virtually) accepted his award for Best Comedy Actor while wearing a tie-die hoodie. A week later, Ted Lasso won Best Comedy Series at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, and Sudeikis rocked yet another hoodie during his Zoom acceptance speech, during which he thanked his ex-fiancée for her support.

After thanking his two children, he added, "I want to thank their mom — Otis and Daisy's mom, Olivia — who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show. She was like, 'You and Bill [Lawrence] and Joe [Kelly] love doing that so much you should do it as a TV show.' I was, like, 'No.' She was right." Oh, and did I mention that his Critics' Choice Awards sweatshirt included a logo for Crockett High, the fictional high school from Wilde's film Booksmart? Cute!

Though it's unclear when they actually split, fans first learned about Wilde and Sudeikis' breakup in November 2020 after the two had been together for nearly a decade. Less than two months after the news broke, Wilde sparked dating rumors with Harry Styles, who she reportedly met while filming Don't Worry Darling. Things seemingly escalated quickly between the two, and the reported couple may even be living together now, per Page Six.

Later, in February 2021, dating rumors began circulating about Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell, who he reportedly met on the set of Horrible Bosses 2 back in 2014. Eagle-eyed fans became even more convinced of their rumored relationship during the Golden Globes, as the fireplace in the background of Sudeikis' screen looked identical to a fireplace featured in one of Hazell's recent Instagram Stories. To make matters even more sus, Hazell was reportedly spotted wearing Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie a few days later, per the Daily Mail.

However, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed the relationship isn't romantic. "He and Keeley are not dating," the source reportedly claimed. "He's still really heartbroken about [breaking up with Wilde]. It's still way too soon for anything serious at all."

Whatever is going on with Sudeikis and Keeley (or Wilde and Styles, for that matter), I'm just glad Sudeikis and Wilde seem to be on good terms.