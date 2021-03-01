In 2021, awards shows are more casual than ever and Jason Sudeikis took full advantage of that. Since the Golden Globes were held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the nominated celebrities dressed to the nines in their homes or hotel rooms to Zoom into the ceremony, but some stars took the opportunity to bring some casual flair to the normally buttoned-up show. These tweets about Jason Sudeikis' hoodie at the 2021 Golden Globes prove everyone was here for his laid-back vibe.

Viewers first noticed Sudeikis' unique Golden Globes look during Norman Lear's acceptance speech for the honorary Carol Burnett Award. While Lear was accepting the honor, Sudeikis was shown reacting lovingly to the TV icon's speech while sporting his Ted Lasso mustache and a rainbow tie-dye hoodie. A few moments later, Sudeikis got to really show off his outfit when he was announced the winner of the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Television Series award.

Sudeikis won the award for his title role in the debut season of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, an uplifting comedy about an American football coach who unexpectedly finds himself coaching a British football team (the sport Americans call soccer). While the win was super exciting for all Ted Lasso fans, it was Sudeikis' chill fit that really stole the spotlight online. Viewers flocked to Twitter to comment on the actor's hyper-relatable tie-dye hoodie look during his acceptance speech.

One of the big jokes online was that Sudeikis was rocking some serious breakup fashion, referencing his high-profile breakup with longtime fiancée Olivia Wilde at the end of 2020. In recent months, Wilde has been linked with Harry Styles.

As fans pointed out, Sudeikis' cozy outfit and his meandering acceptance speech that hilariously caused Don Cheadle to signal he "wrap it up" were likely the results of time zones. While it was only 9 p.m. ET when Sudeikis won his Golden Globe, that actually translated to 2 a.m. in London, where Sudeikis is currently stationed as he films the second season of Ted Lasso.

Whatever the reason for the tie-dye hoodie, it's clear the casual look was a very relatable hit among everyone watching.