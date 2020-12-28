Wait! A! Very! Hot! Minute! Are Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess dating? It sure seems like they are based on a series of pictures published by The Daily Mail on Dec. 27. The actor and the Dancing With The Stars pro were reportedly spotted at LAX together on Dec. 25. While the destination of their trip was unknown, the pair was reportedly looking majorly couple-ish.

Per The Daily Mail, they reportedly "were spotted dancing to Christmas music while they waited in line at a cafe inside the airport" once they made it out of security. The pair were also reportedly "seen sitting side-by-side as they passed time before boarding their flight." I mean... is that not the most flirty vibes thing you've ever heard in your entire life?

While neither Green nor Burgess have acknowledged the rumored relationship yet, Burgess did hint that she's "dating" someone back in December. “It’s been really awesome,” Burgess told Us Weekly on Dec. 7. “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.” She jokingly added, “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Even if the new guy does wind up for sure being Green, don't expect her to be spilling the deets any time soon. “I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops,” she told Us Weekly. “And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Burgess is the first woman Green has been publicly linked to since his split from Megan Fox. Green announced his split from Fox during a May 18 episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green podcast titled "Context."

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he recalled of his split from Fox. "I was shocked and I was upset about it but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit… and so we did."

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Since then, Fox has entered an extremely intense relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” Fox told Nylon in a Nov. 17 story about her beau. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

Green has, uh, appeared to not enjoy Fox's new relationship with Kelly well. So, hopefully the rumored new relationship will help him move on?