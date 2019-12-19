The holiday season is in full swing, and, while it's stressful finding the perfect gift for every one of your friends and family members, nothing beats the satisfying feeling you get when you check each item on your holiday shopping list off. Luckily, if someone in your life is a member of the BTS ARMY, gift shopping for them will be so easy, because this list of the 12 best holiday gifts for BTS fans will help you narrow down your search.

BTS has an extensive line of merchandise, so the gift-giving possibilities are endless. The K-Pop superstars have everything from collectible figures and dolls, to adorable plushies and stationery items. Not to mention, ARMYs are talented AF and create their own unique, custom-made products inspired by the group. Since many of these products come in sets of seven — one for each member — you don't have to worry about getting your friend or family member a duplicate item because you can simply purchase one they don't have yet.

Whether you're looking for something fun or practical, these items will make that special someone feel nothing but euphoria once they unwrap your gift.

1. Funko Pop! Doll

Nothing cements one's pop culture status like being made into a Funko Pop! figurine. There are seven BTS figurines (one for each member, obvs), as well as seven BT21 figures, so finding one at your local Hot Topic, FYE, GameStop, or Barnes and Noble store shouldn't be a problem whatsoever.

2. BT21 Mini Backpack

This BT21 mini-backpack is perfect for holding all those concert essentials, like the BTS Official Light Stick, a BT21 headband, and, obviously, your BTS concert tickets.

3. BTS 2020 Calendar

One of the funnest parts about a BTS concert experience is counting down the number of days leading up to it. While you can always mark it down on your digital calendar or use a countdown app, nothing is better than physically crossing out the days one by one until the wonderful day arrives.

4. 'Hope World' Sweatshirt

Rep J-Hope's Hope World mixtape with this unique, fan-made sweatshirt.

5. BTS Enamel Pins

These BTS enamel pins will make such a thoughtful gift because you can get that special someone a pin inspired by their favorite BTS song.

6. BT21 Cushion

With the cold weather, lounging around in one's favorite pajamas sounds like the greatest idea for a night in. The only thing that could make it better would be cuddling up to a BT21 cushion.

7. BTS Mattel Doll

These BTS dolls are multi-purpose because, not only can they actually be played with, but they also make perfect collectible items.

8. BTS Face Mask

BTS' music is all about self-love, so treat your friend or family member to a spa day with these cool, BTS Mediheal face masks. BTS' skin is flawless, so if they're repping this product, it must be good.

9. BTS Fan-Made Poster

You can never go wrong with a BTS-inspired poster. Each time that special someone looks at their new poster in their room, they'll not only think of BTS, but also about the person who gave them the gift in the first place. There are plenty of posters to choose from no matter who your bestie's bias is, like this one inspired by Jimin's "Serendipity" video:

10. BT21 Eyeshadow Palette

If the BTS fan in your life enjoys experimenting with makeup and trying to recreate Jungkook's latest neutral smokey eye, this BT21 eyeshadow palette will make a great addition to their collection of beauty supplies.

11. The Most Beautiful Moment in Life THE NOTES

In their collection of epic music videos and meaningful song lyrics, BTS has created the "Bangtan Universe," a fictional storyline that has sent fans into a frenzy trying to decipher what it all means. If your bestie is one of those detective ARMYs, gift them BTS' THE NOTES, which should explain some of the events and characters BTS has created.

12. 2020 Season's Greetings

The holiday season can't be complete without BTS' annual Season's Greetings package, so make sure to snag one for your friend before they're all gone.

Whatever gift you decide on, as long as it's BTS-related product, your ARMY bestie or family member will absolutely love it.