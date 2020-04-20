Flattering lighting, a comfortable seating situation, a few foolproof icebreakers, and a decent dose of confidence — these are just a few things that really come in handy during a Zoom first date. Obviously, setting also plays a big role in setting the right vibe, and if your humble abode just isn't going to cut it while you're trying to impress that quarantine cutie, I've got the perfect solution. There are countless Zoom backgrounds for first dates that will not only make you stand out among the rest, but may even help to spark some conversation.

Sure, the Zoom app is loaded with pre-made backgrounds, but why not spice things up a bit? You can upload your own photo of your beloved pet, your last travel destination, or even your favorite TV show — all you need to do is crop is to Zoom' required image dimensions (1280 x 720 pixels or 1920 x 1080 pixels). From hilarious Tiger King screenshots to the infamous glass cage in You, the possibilities for changing your setting are truly endless.

If you don't feel like going through all that work to create a custom Zoom background, however, don't fret — I've rounded up some of gems. Just FYI: using these backgrounds may very well result in #LoveAtFirstZoom.

A Romantic Bar Or Restaurant Hinge If your go-to first date setting is a trendy speakeasy or dimly lit restaurant, you can totally achieve the same mood with the right Zoom background (like this one, created by Hinge). You could even look up photos of your favorite local spot, and crop it to Zoom's dimensions. To really recreate the experience of conversing at a bar, find some background noise to play underneath your conversation. The best part? You won't have to stress about who's paying the tab at the end of your virtual date.

A Cozy Coffee Shop Shutterstock For some, an ideal first date entails getting to know each other over a couple of lattes. Luckily, there are plenty of charming coffee shop backgrounds you can use to achieve those Central Perk vibes.

The Greys' Dream House ABC/"Grey's Anatomy" Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd may not live in the dream house anymore (*quietly sobs*), but that doesn't mean you can't — at least on Zoom. Bonus: if your date catches the reference, you'll have plenty to talk about (like why Meredith sold it, and what your dream house would look like).

The Bachelor Mansion ABC/"The Bachelor" What could be a more appropriate background for your first date than this legendary Agoura Hills mansion, where so many reality TV stars have found love? Word's still out on whether your date will get the final rose, but in the meantime, you can flaunt your Bachelor Nation pride.

A Picnic For Two Hinge Having a major case of cabin fever? This Hinge-provided background will visually transport you out of your home and into a romantic tropical setting where your only worry is whether or not there's enough bubbly (never forget #ChampagneGate).

Dunder Mifflin NBC How awesome is it when you discover that you and your date have something in common — like an obsession with the same show? Change your Zoom background to Michael Scott's office and let them know you're looking for the Jim to your Pam, the Erin to your Andy, or the Dwight to your Angela. A few other winning options from The Office include the conference room or the talking head background used during all of the character's LOL-worthy confessions.

Your Zodiac Sign Shutterstock Using a Zoom background with your zodiac sign is kind of genius, TBH. For one, it serves as an instant conversation starter, because your date will have something to comment on and ask you about. Not only that, but it could also spark a convo that helps you to evaluate your compatibility better.

Lara Jean's Bedroom Netflix It doesn't matter whether or not your date has seen To All the Boys I've Loved Before — Lara Jean Covey's bedroom provides the perfect intimate setting for your Zoom sesh (without revealing just how messy your actual bedroom is). BTW, if they haven't watched it yet and your chat goes well, download the Netflix Party extension and make that your second virtual date. You're welcome.

Leslie & Ben's Wildflower Mural NBC If you're a Parks & Rec fan, you understand the romantic significance this mural holds. It's Leslie Knope and Ben Wyatt's special spot where they shared a slew of meaningful conversations and smooches. In fact, they even ended their wedding night at the mural. Making this Pawnee City Hall landmark your Zoom background offers the ultimate test to find out whether your date shares your taste in television shows, but it's also just really beautiful.

The 'Love Is Blind' Pods Netflix Hey, if it worked for Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, it can work for you, right? Pour yourself a glass of wine (or two), and channel pod life with this Netflix Zoom background. Better yet, challenge yourself to make a deep emotional connection with someone that goes way beyond looks.