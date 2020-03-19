If you're trying to up your dating game while stuck on your couch for the foreseeable future, I strongly recommend taking Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton’s tips for dating in isolation. I mean, who knows more about the subject than a married couple who literally fell in love sight unseen while holed up in pods? During a March 18 appearance on Miley Cyrus' new Instagram Live show, "BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley," the Love Is Blind stars shared some incredible for advice for any of you trying to build real romantic connections while socially distancing or isolating.

First, thing's first: Recognize that there's a silver lining in getting to date without any sort of physical distractions. "One of the best parts about it was there was no distraction from the physical part," Hamilton recalled of his own experience of falling in love with Speed through a wall on Love Is Blind. "We really were able to get down to what it is that's going to carry our relationship in the future."

Cyrus chimed in with her own fond memories of phone calls with crushes during her tween and teen years. "I used to love my little Cricket phone at night," she said. "That was the best. And in school back then you actually wanted to avoid the person as much as possible."

Once you've accepted that, Speed has some great advice about what you should be talking about. "Just talk about the things that are most important to you," she recommended. "The stuff you like, the stuff you dislike, what phobias you have. Then you can talk for hours after that. Fall down the rabbit hole!"

"For Lauren and I, our first main connection was family and how important family is," Hamilton added. "That was the first time we kind of cried together."

The couple also had advice for people in isolation with their partner. Speed and Hamilton, who have been married for over a year now, first recommend getting a little silly.

"Cam and I love making TikToks to pass the time," Speed shared. If you haven't seen their TikToks, I highly recommend checking them out. Here's my personal favorite:

Obviously, the two aren't just spending 24/7 making hilarious videos. "Outside of that, we've been doing a lot of working... and just trying to catch up and stay positive," shared Speed. "Calling everyone to make sure they're good and OK. Eating takeout."

Again, Speed recommends looking for a silver lining in being stuck together. "You are getting a chance to really connect more and grow together," she shared, before jokingly adding: "If you need time apart, go in a different room and close the door."

Click here to watch the full episode of Bright Minded, featuring Hamilton, Speed, and Amy Schumer.